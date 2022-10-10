$45,000,000+ referendum for LMSD on November 8th ballot
$950,000+ referendum for LMSD on November 8th ballot
This is the 4th time the Lake Mills School District will ask for additional funds in the last 14 years. The first three times were: 2008 - $15,600,000, 2012 - $18,700,000 and 2018 - $9,390.000 for a total of $43,690,000. My question is: what did we get for that $43 MILLION+ tax bill? The answer lies in student academic test scores. DPI and LMSD websites report the following proficiency percentages in math and reading for our 3 public schools for school years ending:
Elementary Middle High
Read Math Read Math Read Math
2012 43% 60% 43% 46% 44% 41%
2016 43% 54% 40% 48% 54% 39%
2021 44% 51% 41% 52% 52% 42%
The millions of dollars spent on Lake Mills public schools since 2008 have NOT translated into improved academic test scores and proficiency for any of our students. I am of the strong opinion that we, the taxpayers, should set the following goal for our public schools: No more money until all students test out at 70% or better proficiency in both math and reading. It does not matter why the LMSD is asking for more funding - the only reason that means anything is to improve student academic achievement. I also remind everyone inflation at a 40 year high + increasing energy prices + increasing interest rates = this is NOT the time to increase debt and add to the already heavy tax burden of taxpayers.