As a parent, community member, and educator, I would like to lend my voice and perspective in favor of both school referendum questions on the ballot this November.
Lake Mills is a growing community, which is a fact that we cannot change. As we continue to grow, our children will need more space to continue the successes that we have been seeing in the classroom. This growth will only accelerate in the coming years. Choosing to do nothing will only make it more difficult for our teachers. Lake Mills has long been known for excellent schools. This excellence comes from a commitment to education and the funding required to attain it. The school system was one of the reasons that my wife and I chose Lake Mills as the place to start and raise a family. I have been impressed with the dedication and compassion of our teachers from the beginning. Now we need to give them the tools they need to be successful.
As an educator, I know the importance of community support. Without it, a school system can flounder and move backwards. It takes an entire community to move forward, and when the schools succeed, we all do. The success of our schools will attract new business, raise property values, and make us a stronger community.
With another school year underway, and the children of Lake Mills busy as ever, let’s not forget what we as a community can do to help them reach their potential. Voting ‘yes’ on November 8 to both referendum questions can ensure that the children of our community have the resources and spaces to continue their success.