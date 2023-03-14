My husband and I will cast our vote on April 4, 2023, in favor of re-electing my friend Grace Leonard to the Cambridge School Board. Grace is smart, kind, full of integrity, and truly puts her heart and soul into making Cambridge the best district it can be.
Grace is a lifelong learner who takes the initiative to study any issue. She has two master’s degrees in education and has worked in education research. There are few people who truly research a topic like Grace. When a community member reaches out to her with a concern, she will find the accurate answer before responding. Fact checking her own work is a priority for every inquiry. She is one of the smartest people I know, which makes her an invaluable asset on our school board.
While talking with Grace about her reelection campaign I was struck by her genuine care of the students in our district. She is a parent in the district who is invested in its future.
The first time I met her she was working as a substitute teacher for the district. She is particularly passionate about reducing bullying and making sure every student feels safe. She shared her lived experience being made to feel different as an Asian-American kid. Things that make a person different shouldn’t be used to make that person’s life harder. In line with those values she supported a board resolution in support of lgbtq families during her first term. She is committed to supporting anti-bullying policies and programs.
Grace demonstrates the same care for teachers as she does for students. She understands that knowledgeable and competent teachers, who provide positive learning environments, help students learn best. She understands that if we value our teachers, it shows that we value our students.
We particularly like that Grace has taken every opportunity to answer questions posed by news sources. She has taken the same care to be thoughtful and forthright discussing pertinent issues on her campaign website, which can be found at gracecambridgewi.com. We appreciate her clarity, her honesty, and her integrity.