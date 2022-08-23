McFarland Stuff the Bus

Thanks, McFarland, for making the 2022 Stuff the Bus campaign (to provide backpacks and school supplies to kids in need) a great success! We will have enough left over (after meeting the needs of families served by the McFarland Food Pantry) that we will be taking boxes of backpacks and school supplies to the guidance departments of each school in the district to meet the needs of other kids in need (families not served by the food pantry).