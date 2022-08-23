Thanks, McFarland, for making the 2022 Stuff the Bus campaign (to provide backpacks and school supplies to kids in need) a great success! We will have enough left over (after meeting the needs of families served by the McFarland Food Pantry) that we will be taking boxes of backpacks and school supplies to the guidance departments of each school in the district to meet the needs of other kids in need (families not served by the food pantry).
Thanks to those of you who donated backpacks, school supplies and cash. We are humbled by your generosity.
Thanks to One Community Bank for printing flyers and for donating cash and school supplies purchased by employees of the bank.
Thanks to Nelson Bus Service, which loaned us a school bus to help publicize the campaign.
Thanks to Pick ‘N Save and Walgreens, who allowed volunteers to encourage customers to make donations. And thanks to the other businesses and churches who hosted donation boxes.
Thanks to Spartan Pizza, which gave a percentage of its pizza proceeds from August 10 and 11 to Stuff the Bus, resulting in a donation of $730.
Thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary, the McFarland Lions, and the McFarland Lioness Lions, who provided volunteers to make the August 13 campaign conclusion possible, provided banners and posters, and whose members donated backpacks, school supplies and cash.
Thanks to the McFarland School District, which sent out messages to all school families to tell them about the Stuff the Bus campaign.
-Russ St. Clair, 2022 Coordinator of the McFarland Stuff the Bus Campaign and Lions Club member