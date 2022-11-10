Monona city budget
I’d like to clarify and expand a bit on some of the information included in your November 3 article regarding the Monona City Council’s recent approval of the city’s 2023 capital budget and 5-year capital improvement plan (CIP).
The only spending actually approved by the vote was the 2023 capital budget which totaled $3,595,610, an amount which includes $2,498,900 in general obligation borrowing. About 55% of the capital spending in 2023 will go towards Public Works Department projects. General obligation borrowing is repaid in future years through local property tax payments.
The remainder of the 5-year CIP is basically a forecast of capital spending projects slated for 2024-2027. Spending for each of those projects will have to be approved by the City Council in the capital budgets for the specific year the projects will take place. It is not at all unusual for future CIP projects to be changed or moved to future years as time goes on. They are essentially placeholders until the year they’re approved.
It’s true that between 2023-27 we are projected to borrow $21 million for capital projects. However, we are also slated to pay off approximately $30 million in outstanding debt during that period of time. That will increase our debt capacity, that now stands at about 48%, even more.
Finally, I’d like to clarify that the bulk of the projected spending in the CIP is not for a new city hall. Rather, it is for a public safety building project which will encompass much of Monona’s current city hall. Monona’s public safety facilities, currently located in city hall, are woefully inadequate and out of date. The project will affect all city departments currently located in city hall because the proposed design for the fire department’s portion requires that the current city administrative area be moved to the new part of the building.
-Mary O’Connor, Mayor, City of Monona
