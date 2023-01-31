The Other Shoe Drops

A few years ago, the Monona Grove School Board came to the voters with a referendum to build a new middle school in Cottage Grove. Even before they received the funds, plotting, planning and land had been put in place for the school. Don’t worry about the operating costs, we have that in hand, they said. Now, here we are, with a notice in this paper last week that a referendum will be on the ballot for The District in April.