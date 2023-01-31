A few years ago, the Monona Grove School Board came to the voters with a referendum to build a new middle school in Cottage Grove. Even before they received the funds, plotting, planning and land had been put in place for the school. Don’t worry about the operating costs, we have that in hand, they said. Now, here we are, with a notice in this paper last week that a referendum will be on the ballot for The District in April.
The referendum request will not just be a set amount for one year but a floating increase over three years and then continue. The School Board coined the phrase “exceed the revenue limit for recurring purposes.” Nice phrase, but it amounts to they built something that they can not afford to operate.
The School Board blames inflation as the big factor in their budget woes. Here is the bottom line on that point. The increased costs in goods in the US is because the Federal Government is printing too much money and deflating the value of the currency. Senator Ted Cruz said recently that last year the Feds took in $4 trillion and spent $7 trillion. The Fed is monetizing their debt on our backs at the checkout counter. With these points, I will go out on a limb to say that the current members of our School Board and many in WEAC, voted for the inflation chief Joe. So, this problem by the Board’s metrics that we have to pay for, is self-inflicted.
Where would this open-ended referendum be used for? To the teachers, students, or increased administration costs. Is it for education or a jobs program? In a referendum a while ago, The District took some of the money and immediately ran out and bought new furniture for the District administration offices!
I plan to vote against the school referendum this April and hope you do to. Read the exact text carefully, it will be worded skillfully. We need the Monona Grove School Board to lay out a plan that shows how the money would be spent and how it will help increase the educational needs of the students. Not this carte blanche and we will tell you later approach.