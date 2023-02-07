I am so honored to be able to write this letter of endorsement for Nancy Moore, currently running for re-election for the Monona City Council. Over the last five or six years since I have gotten to know Nancy, I have found her to be all of the best qualities of a public servant. First, she loves the city of Monona, and spends hours and hours of time working on solutions to the problems we face. She is always thinking about new and different approaches to problem solving, and she is an inclusive and patient listener and collaborator. Currently, she chairs some very important committees for our city- Plan Commission and Zoning Board, and co-chairs the Transit Committee. All of those teams get her dedicated leadership, her thoughtful process of inclusion, and her extensive research.
The beauty of our city and especially the lake is important to Nancy, and she has been a driving force behind the purchase of and planning for our newest park, San Damiano. She not only advocates for the park and serves on the Steering committee; she is also hands on at every event- pulling weeds, giving tours-whatever is needed. She is a passionate conservationist, and understands the environmental, historic and spiritual importance of the property.
So, Monona Friends, cast your vote to re-elect Nancy Moore on April 4. She is the hardest working woman I know, and we are lucky that she is working on behalf of us.