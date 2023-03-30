Editor's note: This letter, while related to the April 4 election, was received prior to the March 23 election blackout deadline. 

There are plenty of contrasts in Monona’s mayoral race and I want to highlight a few of the innumerable reasons to vote for Mary O’Connor on April 4th. Mary took action to purchase and works to conserve the entire San Damiano property and not develop it. We only have one chance to save this important piece of property for future generations, let’s not risk it! 