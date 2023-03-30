Editor's note: This letter, while related to the April 4 election, was received prior to the March 23 election blackout deadline.
There are plenty of contrasts in Monona’s mayoral race and I want to highlight a few of the innumerable reasons to vote for Mary O’Connor on April 4th. Mary took action to purchase and works to conserve the entire San Damiano property and not develop it. We only have one chance to save this important piece of property for future generations, let’s not risk it!
Mary believes our mass transit needs to serve all of Monona. She believes equity and inclusion embraces all areas, not just along our business corridor and by apartments and townhomes.
Mary understands redevelopment, TIF, development laws, and other mechanisms to encourage growth in Monona. The largest recent increase in Monona’s tax base is a result of Mary’s leadership, with more projects in motion. She understands the city cannot deny a project simply because it’s disliked but works within the laws to resolve issues. Mary cares about public safety.
As mayor, she’s advancing consideration of a public safety building, and has increased staffing and resources in public safety departments even in times when other areas of the city did not see increases. Mary effectively manages the city’s large budget and staff. Mary always has real transparency in what she does and accuracy in her data. She takes time to learn about issues and laws in order to find all the facts. Mary believes in utilizing the knowledge of experts, bringing diverse perspectives to the table, and listening to all sides when making tough decisions. Mary has the support of all current and former alders, past mayors, and city staff that have closely worked with her in getting things done. There is a reason Mary’s support is broad and strong and that’s her respected, collaborative, inclusionary, and open-minded leadership style. Finally, Mary has made decisions and approached the mayoral position as a humble representative of all of Monona, working to better the city and not just for today, but also for future generations. Mary has been selflessly involved and invested in Monona from the start.
Take a hard look at the candidates, and truly look at their experience and knowledge. You’ll see Mary has greatly improved Monona using her energy for good and is the candidate with the experience, knowledge, and temperament to continue moving our great community forward.