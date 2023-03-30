Editor's note: While this letter is related to the April 4 election, it was submitted and review prior to the paper's March 23 election blackout deadline. 

It has been my good fortune to serve with some excellent and impactful mayors over the years from Dick Lichtfeld (whom I learned to like, but rarely agreed with!), to Robb Kahl and Bob Miller. My friend Mary O’Connor is the best of the bunch (sorry, guys). The city's financial management has earned us a AA+ bond rating, the highest possible for a city our size.