It has been my good fortune to serve with some excellent and impactful mayors over the years from Dick Lichtfeld (whom I learned to like, but rarely agreed with!), to Robb Kahl and Bob Miller. My friend Mary O’Connor is the best of the bunch (sorry, guys). The city's financial management has earned us a AA+ bond rating, the highest possible for a city our size.
That saves taxpayers real money by significantly reducing interest costs on capital projects. We borrow for capital funds to reinvest in our community's future. Under Mary’s leadership, our ‘borrowing capacity’ (the amount of debt allowed under state law) from just 15% to a 42%. That's means the city is paying down its debt and the value of property is increasing.
Mary’s approach to challenges and opportunities is collaborative, thorough and always carefully considered, always prepared. Always.
Her opponent seems to be a nice enough person, but has not shown that she's ready to lead a complex organization like our city government. Former Alder Goforth served one, not particularly distinguished term on the city council. Meanwhile, Mary has gone from leading the library board, to the city council to the mayor’s seat.
In her single two-year term in the city council, Mary’s opponent did show an interest in DEI issues and served on a DEI ad hoc work group. Otherwise, I do not recall any particular initiative that she took the lead on. Being an alder and especially being Mayor requires making choices - taking positions and making decisions. You can't just say ‘maybe’ all the time. Mary was a leader on the city's acquisition of the San Damiano property. She was a leader on issues of racial justice, and diversity and inclusion. She immediately recognized the need for the City to do some deep introspection on those fundamental issues and initiated a contract with the Nehemiah Center.
She's leading now on a new Public Safety building. She's been a smart executive deftly navigating our city through challenging times to say the least (does anyone still remember the pandemic?).
Mary’s a great Mayor. I hope you will join me in voting for Mary O’Connor on April 4.