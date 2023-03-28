Editor's note: While this letter is related to the April 4 election, it was received and reviewed prior to the March 23 election blackout deadline.
Please join me on April 4 to re-elect Mary O’Conner as mayor of Monona.
When I moved to Dane County just over a year ago and landed in Monona, I thought Monona was just a Madison neighborhood. Then I learned to very much appreciate the riverfront development right outside my door: the skating rink in winter, music in the summer, and great restaurants year-round. I can walk to my bank, my dentist, and even my tax preparer. A driving force in renovating the riverfront: Mayor O’Connor.
Next stop: the fantastic Monona Library, which has secured dozens of great books for me to borrow and where my grand-daughter loved the summer reading program. Guess who presided over the library board when the library was modernized: Mary O’Connor.
My Madison grandchildren, who have taken skating and swimming lessons in Monona, and I very much enjoy all the parks, particularly “our park” on Bridge Road. We’ve even adopted storm sewers in Monona, the children’s second city. You can imagine how impressed we were when we discovered San Damiano last summer. And who was there to welcome us: Mayor Mary O’Connor, who had spearheaded the project.
When I expressed interest in giving back to Monona, Mary O’Connor didn’t just appoint me to a position. She interviewed me thoroughly to ensure a good match. Now I serve on the Transit Commission. This has given me the opportunity to witness Mary O’Connor’s leadership firsthand. She’s a straight-shooter and a rare combination of professional demeanor and personal warmth. Mayor O’Connor, a clear communicator who’s a skilled listener, insists on data, transparency, and public input before making decisions. She’s deeply committed to diversity equity, and inclusion as well as to sustainability.
Just peruse this month’s Monona newsletter to see what the mayor and the city team are up to now: Addressing short-term rentals and three proposed housing developments as well as planning eggs hunts (including an “egg-cessible” one), a Memorial Day Parade, Spring Recreation programs, electronics recycling, and much, much more.
I admire Mary O’Connor’s public service, and I am grateful for, and benefit from, it nearly every day. She’s seeking re-election in part to do the hard work to complete Monona projects that are in process. To learn more, visit MaryforMonona.com. To support Monona’s future, vote for Mary O’Connor on April 4.
-Laura Jasper, Monona
