In a recently published Op Ed piece authored by WisPoltics.com, certain allegations were made about Senator Ron Johnson. The piece indicated that a staffer for the Senator did nothing with a document received from a different official’s office. The Senator confirmed that he was in the January 6 Capitol Vote Confirmation hearing at the time of the alleged note passing and knew nothing of it. This article was about accusing a teacher on the content of notes passed between students during a class session, and just looks to push the meme of “Orange Man Bad”. If that is the rally cry going into the next election cycle, it is a loser. I prefer to back a winner like Senator Ron Johnson.
Let us look at the real record of accomplishments for Senator Johnson. First, he spear-headed and got passed the Right to Try legislation for patients in dire situations. He also took on modifying the Tax Reform Bill in 2017 to include family farms and small business such as Sub S Corps and LLC’s. These operators employ tens of millions of people and are the backbone of the US economy. This modification helps the business owners hold on to more dollars and grow their companies which can benefit many. Senator Johnson ensured formerly incarcerated individuals have a fair chance to compete for Federal jobs with the Fair Chance Act.
Ron Johnson has personally supported the Joseph Project. This project has benefited hundreds on Milwaukee’s North side to get a better life and move forward from hardships they have encountered.
I would stand with a winner like Ron Johnson, not a whiner like the one-sided Capitol Report authors.