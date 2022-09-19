It’s the job of prosecutors to prosecute crimes. This shouldn’t be a controversial statement. Unfortunately, to some Democrats, it is. All over the country, but especially here in Wisconsin, district attorneys and even the attorney general refuses to prosecute criminals.
Regardless of your view on abortion, lawmakers should enforce the current laws on the books in Wisconsin. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, Governor Evers, and Attorney General Kaul have pledged not to enforce any abortion laws in Wisconsin. We are a nation of laws. What are we if our leaders refuse to enforce them?
We deserve leaders who will enforce the law. Politicians in Wisconsin are charged with taking an oath to “take care that the laws shall be faithfully executed.” By deciding not to enforce laws, Democrats are complicit in a dereliction of duty. I don’t care if they’re a Republican or a Democrat. I’ll only be supporting politicians who follow the rule of law and take their oath of office seriously.
One of those politicians is Senator Johnson. He has consistently stood with law enforcement and aggressively investigates any instances of criminal behavior in Washington. He takes his oath seriously and believes in law in order. That’s the type of politician who should represent Wisconsin.
I look forward to voting for his re-election and encourage others to join me.