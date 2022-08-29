Lately, Senator Ron Johnson has come under attack for being wealthy and also for suggesting that Social Security and the means of funding it need to be reformed in order to save it. His opponents falsely accuse him of wanting to end the program which is preposterous and ignore the fact that any such highly unlikely stance would rightly amount to political suicide. Rather, he is merely suggesting that the program be subject to annual review for possible tweaking to keep it solvent in the future. Johnson explains that, under current projections, the Social Security Trust Fund will run out of money in 2035 and Part A of the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2028. Hence the need for reform. Since his days as a freshman senator twelve years ago, Johnson has been a lone voice in the wilderness regarding fiscal (annual budget) reform and reducing the national debt (now over $30 trillion). As a self-made businessman who gave up a great deal of earning power to serve the country, Senator Johnson fully comprehends the dangers posed by the reckless spending sprees of our federal government and has the political courage to address them. Rather than end the safety net of Social Security, he wishes to ensure its survival.
Contrast that responsible attitude with that of his opponent, Mandela Barnes. In the recent past, Mr. Barnes has called for free higher education for the millions of illegal aliens flooding the southern border. In addition he has given full-throated support for President Biden’s tuition-forgiveness proposal. He has called for abolishing ICE, the federal agency monitoring border security. He has called for defunding the police. In general, he supports the radical notions of the extreme far-left which will bankrupt the country economically and culturally. Now, in a campaign year, he will tell you otherwise. In my 50+ years of observing and assessing politicians, I’ve concluded that you have to judge a politician by their past actions and not by what they tell you in the present.