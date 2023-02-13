Bill Lueders’ article in the 2-9-23 issue of the Lake Mills Leader is such partisan, inaccurate twaddle that it must be addressed. Equal time would allow me the same word count as he enjoyed. Unfortunately of late, the Leader is demonstrating that their preferred Opinion page submissions are from Madison liberals.
Mr. Lueders characterizes the state’s investigation of the 2020 election by Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a “disastrous probe”. It is indeed disastrous…for him and liberals like him because it found that, “It is beyond doubt that no single governmental person or entity in the State of Wisconsin has a handle on [our election] systems—that is a damning indictment on its own.”
If Mr. Lueders read the findings of the probe or listened to Judge Gableman’s testimony before the state legislature, he would know that the investigation found many instances of unlawful conduct and irregularities. Chief among those were the fact that Election officials’ use of absentee ballot drop boxes violated Wis. Stat. § 6.87(4)(b)1 and § 6.855; The Center for Tech and Civic Life’s $8,800,000 Zuckerberg Plan Grants being run in the Cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay constituted Election Bribery Under Wis. Stat. § 12.11; The Cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay engaged private companies in election administration in unprecedented ways, including tolerating unauthorized users and numerous unauthorized uses of WisVote private voter data under Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) policies, such as sharing voter data for free that would have cost an average taxpayer $12,500 a pop; WEC’s failure to record non-citizens in the WisVote voter database, thereby permitting non-citizens to vote and much more.
Mr. Lueders entire point is that we are still paying for this probe because a liberal group based in Washington, keeps suing over the probe and wants to be paid to do so. Mr. Lueders, it is your friends who are running up the tab.
Ordinary taxpayers like me know there was fraud in the 2020 election. We demanded that our elected officials prove us wrong and investigate the result. That is our right in a free society. Justice Gableman did his best to answer us. Robin Vos, RINOS and liberals have done everything they can to suppress and ignore the findings of the investigation. Therein lies the real cost; one more disastrous to our republic than any amount of Mr. Lueders’ precious dollars.