Vexing proposition
--disc golf in Western Green Park?
On January 21st, I received a letter from the Village Public Services Department stating that a disc golf course (DGC) was proposed for Western Green Park. Apparently, planning had been on-going since August 2022 without public input. Rightfully, residents are very concerned! How did this proposal emerge? What impact would it have on the Yahara River’s environmental corridor? How could other residents continue using the park without fear of injury? At the Village Board’s February 7th meeting, 96 people formally registered their opposition to the proposal with more than 20 voicing specific concerns. So how did a DGC proposal move from backroom conversations to the Village Board agenda?
State statutes and village documents frame our elected Trustee’s work; statues that require a Comprehensive or Master Plan and policies outlining how changes should be made. As a member of the DeForest-Windsor Conservation Community, I believe the proposed DGC violates five framing documents:
• 2020 Updates to the 2015 Comprehensive Plan. The Vision and Direction Goal states “Serve as a steward to natural areas and other area resources, with an emphasis on the Yahara River and nearby lands” (p. 4-2). Initiatives therein state the village should “Refine and Protect Environmental Corridors as they include environmentally sensitive lands and natural resources, which means they have severe limitations for development” (p.4-4).
• 2023 Proposed Comprehensive Plan Updates, which draw on a community survey where the #1 and #2 Development Priorities were “Reserve lands for parks and recreation” and “Natural Area Preservation”.
• 2020-2024 Park and Open Spaces Document. Here Goal 1.2.11 states: “Continue a focus on the preservation and enhancement of the natural environment” (p.4) and recommendations for Western Green do not include a DGC (p 70-71).
• 2015 Village of DeForest Ecological Assessment and Management Plan (aka The Taylor Report), which identifies Western Green’s Sedge Meadows as an ecosystem with “many native species considered “conservative” because they are sensitive to disturbance and found only in relatively undisturbed sites” (p. 11).
• 2020 Community Survey, which noted that the primary reason residents move to DeForest, and stay, is its “outstanding green spaces and natural resources”.
Residents should ask Village Trustees, why build a DGC in Western Green Park when the proposal does not square with these guiding documents AND other sites are available? Join us at the March 21st Village Board meeting!
Barbara Bales,
DeForest