Ahead of the April 4 election, we recognize that some local residents want to share their views on candidates and area races, by submitting letters to the editor.
However, as in past years, we’ve set a submission cutoff date for letters to appear in print in the newspaper before the election, and to be posted to the newspaper’s website.
The March 23 edition of the Lake Mills Leader is the last edition of the newspaper in which letters to the editor regarding the April election will be published.
That deadline ensures that, were a published letter deemed inaccurate or unfair, a chance remains for someone targeted in it to respond. While we expect those situations to be rare, it’s important to reserve a week for them.
The newspaper has seen countless letters to the editor submitted in previous election cycles related to the races approaching, and we thank you for sharing your thoughts with us. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of these races.
Thank you
The Lake Mills Food Pantry would like to give a big thank you to the citizens of Lake Mills and the businesses that helped the food pantry get through the pandemic. It was a challenging time for everyone and we would not have made it through without your support. A few of the businesses that helped are American Legion, Culver’s, Dollar General, Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills Market, ReMax, Moravian Church, Rotary, Russ’s Painting, St. Vincent de Paul, Trinity Lutheran Church, Tyranena Brewery, Tyranena Ladies Club and the list goes on. With everyone’s support we were able to continue to serve our clients outside and now back in doors. A thank you from the volunteers and the clients.
-Lake Mills Food Pantry staff
Kelly endorsement
Daniel Kelly: Consistent Constitutionalst
Janet Protasiewicz “is a chameleon who will do and say whatever is necessary to get what she wants”, according to the former stepson of the current candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Michael and Mark Madden and their sister Sheila Casey are former step-children of Protasiewicz. Similar comments were made to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice who was working on a story on Protasiewicz last week.
Protasiewicz graduated from Marquette University Law School, a Catholic, Jesuit institution. In 2019, Protasiewicz was listed as a member of the board of directors for the Catholic Church’s St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation in Milwaukee and, on their website, as recently as 2020.
Mark Madden recalls Protasiewicz’s support for Mimi Bruce who was “very strong” in the Wisconsin pro-life movement and was the state’s national delegate to the Right to Life movement in the 1970s and was a leader in the Wisconsin Citizens Concerned With Life chapter.
Protasiewicz makes no mention of her Catholic background on her current campaign website. Why is she avoiding her Catholic roots, education and previous support of pro-life causes?
What she wants is a 10-year term on the Supreme Court and she knows who has the most clout to get her there: progressive, out-of-state, dark-money PACs.
Today she fancies herself a passionate, pro-abortionist, even donning a doily collar ala Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
If Protasiewicz can deny her Catholicism so easily to get what she wants, will she have no qualms about denying the Wisconsin Constitution to get what her progressive backers want?
Do you want to live by Wisconsin’s constitution or by Janet’s shifting values?
Justice Daniel Kelly is running to uphold laws that have been passed by representatives of we the people. He has a proven record serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Kelly was the deciding vote in the Wis. Legis. v. Palm, the May, 2020 case that lifted the unlawful and unconstitutional COVID lockdown order. He is a true constitutionalist and has a proven record of defending constitutional rights. The Legislature is responsible for changing existing Wisconsin law, not the Supreme Court.
Daniel Kelly’s opponent in the April 4th election for Supreme Court has stated that she will rule on cases according to her values. That is not her right. It denies your rights. And when big, dark money is involved, what values does she really hold?
Vote Dan Kelly on April 4th.
-Maureen Kennedy Boelter,
Lake Mills
April election
As I watch another cycle of bitter partisan commercials, this time for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, I wonder if we are really as divided as a state and a nation as we are led to believe. Are our neighbors, the casual acquaintances we meet at the grocery store or local restaurant really our enemies…. people who want to limit or dictate the way in which we live? I truly do not believe so. However human nature can be driven by fear, and there is plenty of that being pedaled on all platforms of media. We are supposed to fear each other, fear our differences, fear what we do not understand. History has shown that fear leads to controlling and limiting others’ lives and freedoms, often with brutal consequences. Fear should not be the motivator in choosing a candidate for this important election. Fairness should be the motivator. Fairness not only for our own families and friends, but fairness to other individuals and families who may not look like or be like us. We need to support the candidate who respects the choices we make for our families, without judging that those same choices be imposed on others. We need to support the candidate who supports fairness in electing representatives who actually represent their constituents, not their donors. We need to support the candidate who will rule in favor of fairness for all of Wisconsin. Please vote on April 4th, without fear.
-Diane King,
Fort Atkinson
Kelly endorsement
Daniel Kelly means law and order.
For the third year in a row, Milwaukee broke its homicide record; 214 people were murdered in 2022.
Milwaukee keeps breaking records for violent crimes. Janet Protasiewicz is oblivious to her role in this deadly trend.
Protasiewicz describes herself as a judicial liberal. Her time on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court bears this out. She gave no prison time to a mother who starved her son to death. The 16-year-old boy weighed just 42 pounds when he died. Protasiewicz also decided to grant a felon who raped and abducted a teenage girl no prison time.
The Milwaukee County judge emulates her old boss, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Protasiewicz served as an assistant DA under Chisholm for several years.
Chisholm acknowledged that his office’s bail recommendation for Darrell Brooks Jr. was “inappropriately low.” Brooks, a career violent criminal, was set free on $1,000 bail just days before committed the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.
In an ad for Protasiewicz’s run for her Milwaukee court seat, Chisholm starred in a campaign ad at the time saying “Janet’s tough, She’s prosecuted some of the most dangerous criminals in Milwaukee County.”
She may prosecute criminals, but she doesn’t punish them.
Don’t let Protasiewicz bring her soft-on-crime, dangerous record to the entire state.
Vote Daniel Kelly for Supreme Court on April 4th.
-Bev Buelow,
Lake Mills
Kelly endorsement
Daniel Kelly: Championing Wisconsin Law
When progressives cannot convince us to support their ideas, they rely on judges to impose them.
That is the purpose of Janet Protasiewicz’s campaign for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She is beholden to out-of-state, big-money progressives who want to undo years of our laws they don’t like.
A primary function of the Supreme Court is to ensure independent, open, fair and efficient resolution of disputes in accordance with our state constitution and laws. It is not to circumvent our legislators who make policy decisions.
It is not to advance the personal values of one or more justices.
Protasiewicz has openly stated that “her values” will determine how she rules from the bench. Her values have shifted over the years. Only the law remains constant until changed by voters and elected legislators.
Daniel Kelly knows the role of a Supreme Court Justice. He served on that court for 4 years. He is a constitutional scholar.
Kelly is a member of the Federalist Society, which is devoted to checking government power, protecting liberty and Constitutional originalism.
If we, as Wisconsinites—and not outsiders—will determine our laws and if we are all to be guaranteed equal treatment under our laws, please vote Daniel Kelly on April 4th.
-Doug Devan,
Lake Mills
Medical freedom
When my wife experienced her first pregnancy she went for a checkup.
The doctor performed a pap smear and botched it. Shortly after this procedure Carol started spotting (bleeding). She was losing the baby. Since Carol was anemic she was in serious trouble. A few days later Carol ended up in the hospital where a D and C was performed.
Today there are politicians who want to tell medical schools what they can and cannot teach. There are politicians who want to tell doctors what they can and cannot do regarding women’s health.
If the doctors at the Fort Atkinson hospital had not been properly trained or if they were facing prison for taking care of a women with reproductive issues, Carol could have died. She would never, later, have given birth to two sons. She would not have been able to complete a 32 year career as a teacher in the Fort Atkinson school district.
The next two elections, 2022 and 2024, will be pivotal in determining what medical freedom women have in the future. Your vote will matter! You are responsible for what medical freedom women have in the future.
-Jim Pick, Fort Atkinson