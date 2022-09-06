Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
-Steve Bower, Lake Mills
Mandela Barnes endorsement
Bye Bye, Social Security. I began paying into Social Security when I was 12 years old, painting fences on my grandfather’s farm. After 40 years as a teacher in the public schools I retired at the age of 67 and began drawing Social Security payments at the age of 68, drawing on my money that the federal government had been accruing in a trust fund for over 55 years.
Now Ron Johnson wants to make Social Security and Medicare subject to a vote by Congress every year (Washington Post Aug 3). Do you want multimillionaires deciding how much your monthly check is? As a retiree, I know that this money (my money!) is crucial to my financial well-being. Those of you who are still working, do you want to lose the money you are paying from each paycheck? Say no to Ron Johnson. Vote for Mandela Barnes on November 8.
-Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson WI
Evers endorsement
If you want your government to work for you to improve the economy and protect democracy then vote for Tony Evers in the upcoming election on November 8.
Since 2019 Tony has worked hard to improve the lives of the people of Wisconsin, cutting taxes for the middle class and investing funds in public infrastructure (roads, bridges, schools, broadband internet access) as well as small businesses and family farms. In stark contrast, the Republican-dominated Legislature has mostly refused to work, becoming the least active full-time legislature in the nation since the pandemic. It has often refused to sit for special sessions Governor Evers calls to address important issues (such as how to spend a projected budget surplus), yet saw fit to spend time and taxpayer money on a baseless investigation of the 2020 presidential election—an investigation which, like all the others, has produced no evidence that the outcome was anything but honest.
In addition to failing to work hard for the hard-working people of Wisconsin, the Republican Legislature tried to pass bills this year making it harder to vote and easier to carry concealed guns, bills that would take Wisconsin backward instead of forward. Without Tony Evers’ veto, those regressive bills would now be law. If Tim Michels is elected, those regressive bills will become law.
Vote for checks and balances in government. Vote for progress for Wisconsin. Vote for Tony Evers on November 8.
-Lynn Armentrout, Lake Mills
Voting rights
I have lived in Jefferson County for some time and would like to speak to Voting Rights and Voting Access.
While there are a whole range of important issues in the coming elections, none is more basic than the right to make our voices heard. Fair voting access has always been the singular issue that separates our country from the rest, but we are rapidly going down a road where the minority will make decisions for the majority. Gerrymandering, elimination of drop boxes and reducing the number of polling places are just a few of the dangerous recent changes that will have long range effects to our ability to make decisions that will affect our county, state and the country as a whole.
The GOP is spending a lot of time and effort to create solutions to problems that do not exist. Election deniers are attempting to impact our ability to have free and fair elections. Without our ability to vote, no other issues can be addressed.
Drop boxes must be replaced. Polling places throughout the state must be reopened. We must assure all citizens have access to vote and that fair and accurate results will move us forward.
-Larry Clausius, Jefferson
Vruwink endorsement
Don Vruwink is well known and respected by his constituents in Wisconsin’s 43rd district. As a result of the redrawn legislative maps, he is now running in the 33rd district. Many residents of the 33rd have already had the opportunity to meet Don, as he has personally knocked on over 7,000 doors.
Don spent 42 years as a teacher and coach. He believes that public schools are one of Wisconsin’s most valuable assets, and he is committed to supporting all levels of Wisconsin’s public education.
His other priorities include: Expanded rural high-speed Internet, increased rural EMS funding, safe schools, fair taxes for small businesses, affordable healthcare, and the right of all workers to a living wage.
I have had the pleasure of meeting and talking to Don, and I am convinced that he is the best choice for the 33rd district. Regardless of your political views, you can expect Don to treat you with respect and dignity. He understands that divisiveness in politics will never solve any problems.
I encourage you to find out more about Don by visiting his website at donvruwinkforassembly.com, and to join me in voting for Don Vruwink on November 8.