O’Connor endorsement
Monona is fortunate that Mary O’Connor is seeking another term of service as mayor. I first met Mary when we were young mothers at the Monona pool and have been awed by her ethic of service ever since. Whether it was serving as library board president during the renovation of our wonderful library, fundraising for MG’s music programs, serving as a girl scout leader and storing all of Monona’s girl scout cookies in her garage, or serving on Monona’s city council before being elected as mayor, Mary’s commitment to Monona is remarkable. She is one of the smartest, most informed people I know. Mary takes no position on an issue until she has done her homework and understands the situation thoroughly. Mary also listens more than she talks — a critical quality in an effective leader. She is a pragmatic progressive who has an eye to what is possible tempered by what is practical.
As Monona’s first woman mayor, it is important to her that all voices are heard and is leading efforts to address concerns about implicit racism and bias in Monona, particularly among city staff and operations. Mary effectively led our city during the fiscal challenges of the pandemic, maintaining Monona’s excellent bond rating while preserving a high level of city services. As a land-locked city, the strategic redevelopment of the Monona Drive and Broadway corridors is critical to expand Monona’s tax base and Mary has the experience to continue these efforts to the benefit of all. Last, in a lakefront city that had precious little public lakefront for all to enjoy, Mary’s leadership was key in the acquisition of the San Damiano property and advocacy to conserve the whole property, a legacy that will last for generations.
Please support Mary O’Connor for mayor on April 4.
-Mary Possin,
Monona
Goforth’s response to Bloom concern
Last week, John Etzler asked why I supported the development proposed at the bowling alley but not The Bloom. It’s a fair question and I’m happy to provide an answer since there are stark differences between the two projects.
The Bloom is located directly in our retail corridor at a prime intersection on Monona Drive. The bowling alley site is not. Having only one commercial unit for BMO in this development is shortsighted. I would have preferred to see several micro retail units of 500 sq. ft. for startup retailers in addition to the bank. A teen center or a space for Java Cat would have been great benefits to the community, but instead, we’ll only have a bank that few visit.
The Bloom is located near the high school which has hundreds of young drivers coming and going Monday through Friday, September through early June, every morning and afternoon. Gordon Avenue is fully parked on school days. We already see near misses daily at the intersection of Springhaven and Monona Drive without 100 additional cars traveling through the intersection.
Workforce housing serves those that are in the middle between affordable housing and luxury housing. The bowling alley project includes some units that are 60% of the area median income. If someone earns roughly $47,071/year, they could qualify to live there.
Will the teachers, support staff and janitors employed at the high school be able to afford The Bloom’s 100% market rate apartments? Will our firefighters and police officers who would love to live in Monona be able to afford The Bloom? Will your parents who want to downsize and move out of their single family home be able to afford The Bloom? Not likely.
So the reasons I cannot support The Bloom is because it’s removing valuable retail space from our main street, the rent prices are unaffordable to many in Monona, and more public safety issues will result for those who pass through these intersections. One question I have for both projects is how will our first responders manage developments of this magnitude with no increases to their budgets?
-Kristie Goforth,
Candidate for Monona Mayor
Goforth endorsement
I will be voting for Kristie Goforth for mayor of Monona. She has the experience, capacity, and drive to help Monona become a more thriving and welcoming community for long-time, newer, and future residents.
Her successful involvement with business and local commerce will serve us well as we face decisions for future development. She recognizes that this involves the need to ensure that we have a healthy housing mix, including ownership options.
She is dedicated to our first responders who are in need of an up-to-date facility. She is committed to generate solutions to our current fiscal shortfalls. She seeks input from ALL of Monona, assuring that every one of us has a voice. Her energy, intellect and empathy are just a few of many qualities that make her the right person for the job.
Monona is ready for new leadership. Vote Kristie Goforth for Mayor of Monona on April 4th.
-Katherine Punwar,
Monona Resident
Schools referendum endorsement
As a former MG teacher and longtime resident of Cottage Grove, I am encouraging you to vote “Yes” on the April 4th referendum for operational expenses in the Monona Grove School District. Please join me and all the community members who support our teachers and staff so they can continue to support our students. Passing this referendum is vital to the district’s ability to keep our students learning with no reduction in educational opportunities. This referendum is simply about maintaining what we are currently doing for students. We all need to vote yes to keep class sizes small and opportunities available for all students. Now is a critical time to invest in our public schools. State per pupil funding in the last decade has significantly lagged behind inflation. The district needs this referendum to simply maintain current student offerings. If we don’t strengthen our commitment to students, there will be cuts at a time when students and families need resources the most. If the referendum fails, the district will face a $6 million dollar shortfall in the first year alone. The cuts to staff positions and student opportunities would be staggering. Please remember to mark your calendars to vote on April 4th and check the “yes” box to support the school district’s referendum!
-Bob Schlaefer,
Retired Science Teacher — Glacial Drumlin School/Winnequah Middle School
Schools referendum endorsement
Many people move to Monona or Cottage Grove because MGSD is known to have an outstanding staff who care deeply about the well-being of the students. The talent and compassion of the teachers and their willingness to go beyond the classroom to provide other programs/clubs/sports enables kids to receive a good education and a more enriched experience at school. MGSD has all of that right now. Unfortunately, in our district, like many other districts in Wisconsin, there is a constant financial shortfall which makes it difficult to maintain that quality experience. The rate of inflation is far exceeding the average statewide revenue limit for schools. This means operating funds, which include teacher salaries (which are already low), and the extras that are offered, cannot continue without the money the upcoming referendum would provide. Teachers do leave our district because they can make more money in other districts or other careers. This is more money to make ends meet in their personal lives, not because they intend to become wealthy. Over the 33 years I have lived in Monona, the increase in taxes has dropped my jaw more than once, and I worry about another increase due to the referendum, but the high quality of our schools is too important for me to say no. I retired from teaching at MGHS and I know how much students benefit from having quality teachers and support staff. If you are a parent, you want that for your kids. My own sons are adults and I could say “why do I care what happens in the schools now?”. I do care because new families now surround my home in Monona and I know they want the best we can offer their kids too. Cottage Grove continues to grow with so many young families who want that for their kids. We need to maintain the quality of life they expected when they moved into our school district. Also, an educated community means living with people who are employable, more stable, involved, and maybe our future leaders. Until our state government can provide more funding for our schools, we are going to have to help out with that. Please vote yes for the upcoming referendum on April 4th and continue to invest in our great schools and our communities.
-Denise Meyer,
Monona resident
Thoughts on media coverage
Last month’s horrific train wreck in Ohio received the wall-to-wall coverage it deserved. And hopefully it will help justice find the poor residents of that devastated valley. One of several things though, that caught my attention about the reporting, was the town’s name: East Palestine.
I’m loath to exaggerate its significance, but I was struck by how unerringly, uniformly, and perhaps carefully, every reporter called it East Pales TEEN. True, it’s not uncommon for a small place, named after a more well-known one, to have a different pronunciation; Rio — R eye o, Cairo — Karo, Oregon — Ore-GUN, etc. But I heard only one interview of a townie, and she clearly said East Pales TYNE. What’s especially interesting to me, because I follow the issue, is that all the while East Palestine was getting the blanket coverage it deserved. There was another even more devastating, train wreck in the making, 6000 miles to the east, in the original Palestine, and news of that barely made it through the cracks while cutting to commercials, even though the coincidence seemed uncanny.
Risking sounding callous about the suffering being endured in both locales, I must confess that I was reminded of a scene from the Wilder/Brooks spoof, “Young Frankenstein”. Sometimes we need satire, to reveal the foolishness lurking in the shadows of our conventional wisdom. Thus, we find Wilder’s character Freddy, meeting Igor for the first time:
Igor furtively inquires of Freddy: “Frederick Frankenstein”?
Freddy, irked at being associated with his infamous father, responds: Fron-kon-steen
Doubtfully, Igor asks: “And do you also say Fro-dereck?
Freddy answers frustratedly: “No, Frederick. … You must be Igor”.
Igor: “No, it’s pronounced Aye-gor.
Freddy: “But they told me it was Ee-gor.
Igor: “Well they were wrong then, weren’t they?
Then they change the subject, both seemingly willing to accept mutual deceit.
Letters to the editor can’t replace media unwilling to go where none have gone before. And though news about the other Palestine is available, you have to go way out of your way to be truly informed and want to be. Suffice it to say then that it represents a chronic foreign policy derailment for US, which is a difficult to exaggerate disaster, for international law and a multi-generational tragedy for the Palestinians, any way you say it.
And changing the subject won’t help us avoid the disaster waiting at the end of the line.
-John Costello, McFarland