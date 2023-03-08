O’Connor endorsement

Monona is fortunate that Mary O’Connor is seeking another term of service as mayor. I first met Mary when we were young mothers at the Monona pool and have been awed by her ethic of service ever since. Whether it was serving as library board president during the renovation of our wonderful library, fundraising for MG’s music programs, serving as a girl scout leader and storing all of Monona’s girl scout cookies in her garage, or serving on Monona’s city council before being elected as mayor, Mary’s commitment to Monona is remarkable. She is one of the smartest, most informed people I know. Mary takes no position on an issue until she has done her homework and understands the situation thoroughly. Mary also listens more than she talks — a critical quality in an effective leader. She is a pragmatic progressive who has an eye to what is possible tempered by what is practical.