Monona city staff raises
I’d like to clarify/correct a statement made in your recent article entitled “Council approves budget with 0.5% raises”.
The article stated that “The Monona City Council last week approved its 2023 operating budget after adding funds to give all non-elected city staff a 0.5% raise in the coming year”.
The 2023 operating budget I proposed to the council included 2% raises for all non- represented city staff, meaning for all city staff not represented by a labor union.
At the Nov. 21 council meeting, alders considered a few amendments or changes to the proposed budget before voting to approve it. One of those amendments, proposed by Alder Doug Wood, added an additional .5% to the original proposed 2% raise. As a result of the council’s approval of that amendment, all non-represented city employees will be receiving a 2.5% raise in 2023, not a 0.5% raise as stated in the article.
Monona has a great city staff and the City Council and I are doing the best we can within the constraints of the state levy limit to make sure they’re fairly compensated for their labor.
-Mary O’Connor, Mayor
Thank you to Friends of the Cottage Grove Library
I want to publicly thank the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library Inc. for their tremendous service to Cottage Grove and our extended community. Over the past year, the Friends have engaged nearly 700 individuals through their free, community-oriented events. Ranging from Earth Day with Your Friends to Lunch and Learns, the Friends’ have offered a variety of library-related programming to enrich residents’ lives and support life-long learning. With about twenty committee members, the group has volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to serve our community.
As their mission states, they are true community champions celebrating literacy, education, and technology. The Friends are made up of young moms, retirees, business owners and teachers. You can help support their purpose, by becoming a member, joining their committees, participating in their outreach activities or making a donation to fund their work. Information and events can be found on their website: libraryfriendscgwi.org.
Libraries are so much more than books. The services they, and their staff, provide are valuable contributions to all residents, positive indicators of municipal economic health, and centers for community betterment. The safe, inclusive, and equal learning spaces they provide are more integral in today’s social, political, and economic climate than ever before. Libraries are hubs of learning, innovation, and creation. As we continue to research building our own public library, I hope to engage with you all on what a public library, its spaces and programs, could mean to us all in Cottage Grove.
I look forward to partnering with the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library to expand the offerings of Village library programming in 2023 as well as continuing to build a stronger Cottage Grove community that serves everyone.
-Cindi Kelm-Nelson, Village Library Board President