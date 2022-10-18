I had been looking very forward to the debate scheduled between Don Vruwink and Scott Johnson. I really wanted to hear what each of the candidates would do to represent me and the people of the 33rd district if elected. I want to be able to make an informed choice come election day.
The League of Women Voters, a bipartisan group, had scheduled such a debate. Scott Johnson canceled—there was no debate—and it hasn’t been rescheduled.
With that, I ask, “Mr. Johnson, what are you afraid of? How can you represent the 33rd if you don’t know us? What is your agenda? Why can’t you share your views on political topics with the people you want to represent? Is it that you don’t know how to debate? If that is the case, how can you reach across the aisle to represent people of the 33rd district? I really wanted to hear your views.”
I’ve had several occasions to meet Don Vruwink. The first time, he appeared at my door, telling me what he wanted to do to represent me. He shared his background and his record. I shared some concerns of my own … and you know what? He listened! He really listened. As a result, I believe he is the best candidate for your vote on November 8, 2022.
Don emphasizes that he will work across the aisle. He’ll reach out to other representatives, regardless of political party, to try and do what’s best for the 33rd district as well as all Wisconsin. I like that in a candidate.
I’m tired of partisan politics. It doesn’t do any American any good. I’m not happy with every law passed or decision enacted, but I’m glad when both sides work together for the good of ALL, not just a few. When we find a candidate willing to do just that, work for the GOOD of all, I say that person deserves our vote. I’ll be voting for Don Vruwink in November. I’m asking you to join me. Vote for Don Vruwink!