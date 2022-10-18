The incident of a young boy reported hit by a car at the downtown Waterloo intersection on Oct. 5, 2022, could have been avoided if my email (June 29th) to my representative Alder Tim Thomas and the Police Chief Sorenson, Public Safety & Health Commission & Safety Commission, would have taken my letter seriously.
Below see my email to the above City Council representatives; Tim Thomas and Police Chief Sorenson, then Mayor as a reply was not received. Sent June 29, 2022:
"There is something about the 'four corners' signage that just doesn't seem to fit into a cohesive way of stop signage and other signs now placed on the four corners. Pedestrians aren't sure of stepping off the curb and cars/trucks stopping in my observation. Think about these pedestrian signs I noticed in Watertown when I bought some shoes at Brown's Shoe Store. Pedestrian signs were on both sides of the street that I took pictures of where I was parked. Each side clearly states a message and clearly states Stop signs on both sides of the street. I know the N89 detour sign must be there on the four corners, but do hope pedestrian signs could also be placed in a special spot to help all to know it is a legitimate pedestrian crossing. Some cars seem to be rolling through without a definite stop sign showing. Think about a stop red sign showing on the back side (facing N. Monroe) of the S. Monroe stop sign facing S. Monroe. Somehow I think there is an accident/pedestrian waiting to happen if clear and proper signage is not observable."
On July 7, the Public Safety & Health Committee met and it was reported to me verbally that the Committee and Police Chief thought there was too much signage there now at the “4 Corners” and another sign would add more confusion. To my knowledge no minutes reported my concern and written word and the discussion and the “verbal” reply to me.
Is this how democracy works in a small town? After reading about the incident in The Courier, I have reminded the Mayor of my June 29th email and Alder Thomas’s reply.
Perhaps the Mayor and Public Safety representatives could check out the following “lighted” Stop signs which I noticed intersecting Highway 19 and Loeth Rd , Marshall. Where I noticed a student pushed a button which lighted up the small lights around the Stop sign, and then alerting traffic, the student walked across “safe and sound.” This as an alternative to installing tall stop signs. I’m sure DOT has to be involved, but let’s get some action before another accident occurs.
-Maureen Giese, Waterloo
November election
Republican campaign ads keep hammering on the idea that Democrats are soft on crime. But look at the actual Republican record on supporting police. Wisconsin’s Republican dominated state legislature has decreased funding to municipalities and counties by more than 1/3 since 2011. This has harmed our local communities’ abilities to meet many needs, including public safety. On November 8th, don’t let these manipulating ads fool you. Vote for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Josh Kaul to put a brake on Republicans irresponsible lack of support for our local communities.