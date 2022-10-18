It is a great honor to serve McFarland as your new Postmaster. In my six years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.
Just as the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation, the staff of the McFarland Post Office will proudly continue that same public service in this community.
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
-Rachel Cayce, McFarland Postmaster
Frank Allis House Can and Should be Preserved!
I am writing as a 30+ year historic preservation professional and I know a good candidate for historic preservation when I see one. The City of Monona is developing a Master Plan for the San Damiano property that includes the Frank Allis house, a City of Monona Landmark. I believe the Frank Allis House is a significant historic property that is not only worth saving, but absolutely feasible to preserve as well.
The future of the historic house seems to hinge on the results of the upcoming survey. I spoke to the architect who did the feasibility report and in his opinion the house, although looking tawdry, is an excellent candidate for an adaptive reuse. Converting the Allis house into a historic house museum to me does not seem feasible, but converting into a rental property will make it, at the very least, self-supporting.
There is a strong possibility of leasing the Frank Allis House to private non-profits whose programs fit within established programmatic goals (i.e. environmental, cultural, historical, recreational). Leasing, the property could offset the operating costs of maintaining the facility. This approach has been applied elsewhere to great success (e.g. Blake Mansion owned by Preservation Racine).
For instance, the Clean Lakes Alliance should be considered as a possible lessee. Currently, CLA is helping to fund the restoration of the Lake Mendota shoreline of the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could do the same for the San Damiano shoreline?
As Randy Alexander, a local developer, who saved many local landmarks once said, where there is a will there’s a way. In my opinion the biggest hurdle to saving the Frank Allis house is a lack of will.
Please answer the survey when it is launched October 1st and be sure to add your support for preserving the Frank Allis House by simply either stating—Preserve the Frank Allis House or Develop An Adaptive Reuse for the Frank Allis House. Because there is no datafield included for these options it’s best to write them in yourself.
-Richard Bernstein, Monona
Ratcliff endorsement
We support Melissa Ratcliff for Assembly, District 46! We have known Melissa for several years and have seen firsthand her high level of interest and involvement with the residents in Cottage Grove and Dane County. We have seen her support for small local businesses such as ours and appreciate her efforts on our behalf as well as others. We are grateful for her efforts towards building a library in Cottage Grove in order to keep more business in Cottage Grove and to provide a safe gathering place within the community for young and old alike.