Schools referendum endorsement
Our community has a strong record of providing quality school facilities for our students so that all kids have the opportunity to succeed. We have an opportunity to continue that good work in November by voting Yes and Yes on the LMASD referendum questions.
Question No. 1 will allow the building of an intermediate school for grades 3-5. This will provide space at the current elementary school for all programs serving our youngest students, some of which are now meeting in other spaces in the community. It will also allow for smaller class sizes for all of our K-5 students (moving from 24 to 18 students, on average). Class size does matter. For our youngest learners, it will provide an environment where they can get the individual attention needed and build a strong foundation for future success. In addition, this school will include another gym which can be used by our community as well as the kids, providing space for everyone who enjoys participating in volleyball, pickleball, and basketball leagues.
Question No. 2 will provide the funds needed to operate the new intermediate school. These funds will cover the costs of additional staffing—from secretaries, to custodians, specialists, and food service—as well as utilities, maintenance, and technology. Operating the new building will incur these yearly costs, which won’t affect our taxes until the building opens.
We can provide all this for our students for less than $25 a month for the median property owner in our community. Strong schools = strong communities. Let’s continue our tradition of supporting our kids and Vote Yes and Yes in November.
-Joel and Kate DuChateau,
Lake Mills
School referendum data
The referendum is coming up on November 8. Here are some important facts to think about as you get ready to vote:
- Birthrates nationwide are DOWN 20% since 2007.
- Wisconsin public school enrollment is DOWN for the decade.
- LMASD enrollment numbers are DOWN this year by 67 students (data from LMASD).
- There are fewer students enrolled in the Elementary School this year than in 2017.
- The Elementary School was built in 2014 for 600 students. This year there are 537 students (4K counts 1/2 student).
- Last year’s graduating class had 134 students, but this year’s kindergarten class has only 96 students.
- US public school enrollment is declining while private school and charter school enrollment are going up each year. Homeschooling is up 47% in the last 7 years.
- Lakeside Lutheran High School has 48 more students this year than last year (number is from School Office).
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School has 15 more students this year than last year (number is from School Office).
- In 2017 there were 1571 students (4K-12) in the LMASD. This year there are 1498 students (4K-12). The population of Lake Mills is UP about 500 since 2017, but enrollment in LMASD has declined.
Do we need a new school now?
-Barbara Gebhart, Lake Mills
The proposed Lake Mills Intermediate School will be built. It is just a matter of when. As a 38-year retired professional educator living in a neighboring district at the time, I witnessed a proposed middle school referendum get voted down numerous times over a five-year period. When the referendum eventually passed years later, the building had been pared down to half its proposed size and the cost had doubled. Locally, those that voice for us to wait, I ask “do you want to get half the building for double the cost?” Contrary to politicians that want to scare you that we are in a recession, how can that be true when unemployment is at its lowest rate since the Vietnam War and virtually everyone that wants to work has a job?
I commend the 2014 School Board when the elementary school was being built for being up front with the residents of this district. They told us at that time to prepare for this next building need; it should not be a surprise. Vote “yes” on the school referenda, if we wait it will only cost more in the future.
-Warren C. Krueger, Aztalan
Barnes and Evers endorsement
Vote Nov. 8! Hey all you “only presidential election voters”! Take it up a level and vote in this midterm election. Elections are now being won and lost on the slimmest of margins, often less than one percentage point. The cliche “every vote matters” is more true than ever. Let’s keep Gov. Tony Evers in office and send Mandela Barnes to Washington as Senator. Make it clear that the January 6 insurrection was unacceptable by voting Democratic up and down the ticket. Polls are open from 7am to 8pm on Tuesday, Nov.8. Residents can vote in person absentee during municipal clerk regular hours through Nov. 4. Yes, it is legal in Wisconsin to register on the day of the election. Bring your ID.
-Elaine Thousand, Lake Mills
November election
Michels and Johnson-Conservative Business Elites Looking to raise your taxes and erode democracy! These “self made” business men, who actually depend on taxpayer coffers and and indefensible tax breaks to run their businesses, are looking to create universal school vouchers under the guise of improving education, when it is really about promoting the conservative agenda! Guess what, we the taxpayer will subsidize this program with no accountability in place, and with no control over the elitist views that will be taught; we already have enough vouchers being handed out by our school district already; isn’t a $10,000 tax deduction enough already! Secondly, we live in a Republican gerrymandered district rigged years ago- we don’t need further erosion of our sacred democracy by conservatives looking to perpetuate their vision of America!
-Robert Mertz, Lake Mills
Ron Johnson endorsement
Education policy is important.
Yet, schools don’t operate if our streets are unsafe. In 2020, Kenosha schools opened late after rioting erupted following a police involved shooting. Governor Evers’s leadership should give us all pause.
Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul raised tensions by blaming police rather than wait for an investigation that later justified police actions. When rioting started, Evers says he summoned the National Guard, but they were not on the streets. The Kenosha County Board made two separate requests for 2,000 and 1,500 guardsmen, but Evers only sent 250. It wasn’t enough. Families spraypainted “Children Live Upstairs” on street level businesses, and two men were later killed by an armed 17 year old protecting businesses that police couldn’t protect. Mr. Evers failed to prevent the bloodshed and trauma. The former educator is not wired for the leadership required in times of crisis.
How long would Lake Mills’s businesses survive if our police needed to protect someone using force?
Police do not feel supported and crime has risen.
In 2021, After being arrested separate charges of firing a gun, sexual assault, and running over his ex-girlfriend, Mr. Kaul’s office set Darrell Brook’s bail for a mere $1000 bail only three weeks prior to his drive through the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing 6 adults and injuring 62 others.
Mr. Kaul has the responsibility to uphold all state statues, even if he disagrees with them. Its the Legislature’s role to write laws, not the Attorney General. Yet, Kaul declined to investigate alleged vote fraud at a Racine County nursing home, and sued to ignore a legally valid abortion law he doesn’t like.
Finally, while Mandela Barnes touts his parents’ careers, he never mentions holding a job himself. Despite having no official duties as Leitenant Governor, he directed the State Patrol to idle a vehicle for hours during winter months in case he wanted to go somewhere and provide 56 hours of security so Barnes could run the Chicago Marathon. Does this man a driver’s license? He gives few proposals as US Senator, denies past statements about reducing police funding and once mocked a Republican Congressman gunned down at a baseball practice for “taking one for the team”. Barnes should not represent America on the world stage.
It is time for new leadership in our State House and return Ron Johnson to the Senate.
-Chris OBrien, Watertown
November electionI am voting for Democrats and here are some reasons why! The pandemic is real and 1 million Americans lost their lives because of it, despite views from Trumpian Republicans it was nothing to worry about. Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, yet too many Republicans refuse to accept this reality. January 6 th was a premeditated, violent insurrection attempt, organized by Trump and his wannabees, aimed at overthrowing an election, while putting at risk our form of representative government.
Gerrymandering is destroying the competitiveness of our state & national elections with Republicans and conservative courts complicit in continuing this corrupt practice. Major campaign finance reform is needed if we want fact based advertising, serious limits on spending & contributions and transparency in what is being said, but this change won’t occur if Republicans prevail. The principles of “rule of law” and representative democracy are what make us unique yet many Republicans have a low regard for these ingredients of a healthy society.
The Ukrainian Conflict has reminded the world why America needs to show leadership in times of conflict. I am proud of the job the Biden Administration has done to get NATO and our US Congress united behind this effort to stop a dictator like Putin from taking over another country by aggression. That said, this war has clearly contributed to the economic problems we are dealing with nationally and worldwide, since oil, gas, grain and other commodities are major components of Ukraine’s & Russia’s economies.
-Ken Berg, Watertown
What is reassuring for me is Democrats are for reforms to address climate change, public education, law enforcement, gun control, immigration, and equal rights to name a few, while Republicans are typically against changes to these issues impacting on our nation.
I have confidence in our form of government holding liberals accountable over time but authoritarian leaders and politicians typically remove the safeguards of democracy for their selfish motives, making them the far less attractive option. Too many current Trumpian Republicans fit this description, so the safe choice is to elect Democrats on November 8th.
-Ken Berg, Watertown