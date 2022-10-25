November election
Education policy is important.
Yet, schools don’t operate if our streets are unsafe. In 2020, Kenosha schools opened late after rioting erupted following a police involved shooting. Governor Evers’s leadership should give us all pause.
Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul raised tensions by blaming police rather than wait for an investigation that later justified police actions. When rioting started, Evers says he summoned the National Guard, but they were not on the streets. The Kenosha County Board made two separate requests for 2,000 and 1,500 guardsmen, but Evers only sent 250. It wasn’t enough. Families spraypainted “Children Live Upstairs” on street level businesses, and two men were later killed by an armed 17 year old protecting businesses that police couldn’t protect.
Would Marshall or Waterloo be destroyed in a single night if police needed to use legitimate force here? Mr. Evers failed to prevent Kenosha’s bloodshed and trauma. Police do not feel supported and crime has risen. The former educator is not wired for the leadership required in times of crisis.
In 2021, After being arrested separate charges of firing a gun, sexual assault, and running over his ex-girlfriend, Mr. Kaul’s office set Darrell Brook’s bail for a mere $1000 bail only three weeks prior to his drive through the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing 6 adults and injuring 62 others.
Mr. Kaul has the responsibility to uphold all state statues, even if he disagrees with them. Its the Legislature’s role to write laws, not the Attorney General. Yet, Kaul declined to investigate alleged vote fraud at a Racine County nursing home, and sued to ignore a legally valid abortion law he doesn’t like.
Finally, while Mandela Barnes touts his parents’ careers, he never mentions holding a job himself. Despite having no official duties as Leitenant Governor, he directed the State Patrol to idle a vehicle for hours during winter months in case he wanted to go somewhere and provide 56 hours of security so Barnes could run the Chicago Marathon. Does this man a driver’s license? He gives few proposals as US Senator, denies past statements about reducing police funding and once mocked a Republican Congressman gunned down at a baseball practice for “taking one for the team”. Barnes should not represent America on the world stage.
It is time for new leadership in Wisconsin and return Ron Johnson to the Senate.
-Christopher O’Brien, Watertown
Wisconsin has traditionally been, and continues to be, politically purple. In 2022, when Tony Evers edged out Scott Walker for the governor’s seat, he did so by a 1 percent margin. In that same election, Republicans claimed a whopping 64% of State Assembly seats, a benefit of having engineered the nation’s most-gerrymandered state legislative districts in 2011.
The upcoming fall election has the potential to vindicate that undemocratic strategy and hand Republicans a veto-proof supermajority. This would have drastic, if depressingly predictable, consequences for everything from voting and reproductive rights, to the environment, to public education, to our municipalities’ ability to fund basic services like roads and emergency response.
For now, Tony Ever’s veto pen remains a reliable check on the Republicans’ worst inclinations, and a vote for him on November 8 is absolutely crucial to maintain some semblance of balance in Wisconsin politics.
But for those of us here in newly-redrawn Assembly District 33, additional hope comes in the form of Don Vruwink, whose old-school, pavement-pounding commitment to his constituents is as refreshing as his lack of partisan vitriol. Vote for Don and let’s help keep Wisconsin purple.
-Ben Knowles,
Fort Atkinson