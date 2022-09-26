Lake Mills schools referendum
As all of us make important decisions regarding the upcoming referendum questions presented by the Lake Mills Area School District, I would like to share my perspective. I am a retired school administrator with 20 years in administration and 35 total years in education. I would like to share the following insights after working on multiple referendums in two different school districts:
- A school district does not go to referendum lightly. If a school district has referendum questions on the ballot, it has done comprehensive and exhaustive research, held painstaking discussions, and crunched the numbers countless times. The primary work of educators is to educate students; if a district has diverted time and energy to pursuing a construction project, it is needed. If not, they would not have spent the precious time.
- If the school district has come to the conclusion that a construction project and its associated costs are necessary, the need will not go away. Delaying the project’s approval will only add additional costs in the future. Costs rarely go down by waiting.
- An additional building has been in the Long Range Facilities Plan for over 10 years. This is not a knee jerk reaction to recent building. Our District has been very fore-thoughtful and intentional about each step in its planning.
- Enhancing our schools benefits all. As a property owner, the value of your property increases when our school district is seen as desirable. Lake Mills Area School District has an outstanding reputation.
If you have questions about the two questions on the ballot in November, please take the time to become informed by attending an Open House, a Coffee & Conversation, or simply calling Dr. Tonya Olson at (920) 648-2215.
-Pam Streich, Retired District Administrator of Lake Mills Area School District
Weekday mornings and Friday afternoons bring a beautiful vibrancy to Lake Mills. Children are on their bikes, crossing guards are sharing their smiles, and school staff are wholeheartedly caring for children that are not their own. The town is bustling with good energy in a time when hope is in short supply. How lucky are we to have schools, teachers, and staff that inspire our children and our entire community!
It’s easy to be discouraged in a time where everything is costing more, people are growing apart, and institutional trust is at an all time low. Our Lake Mills schools, however, have proven that they are worth the confidence and investment. The district has such an outstanding reputation that the elementary school is now growing beyond it’s capacity, and an intervention is needed to not backslide to a place where our teachers grow overwhelmed, our students become anonymous, and our community loses it’s source of strength.
Saying yes to both of the forthcoming school expansion referendums is an act of true courage, hope, and unity. It courageously stands up for the potential of our community, families, and children. It respects the professional judgment of our amazing school staff and hopefully invests in our community’s unified future - a future that believes in the advancement of all of our children.
The day we stop investing in our children’s future is the day we stop behaving as a community and instead start operating as disconnected individuals. Some, lately, seem to believe that hope is a foolish act. I have seen how hopeless, skeptical communities become stuck, deteriorating communities. Our schools are a huge part of our community’s success. Keep our community strong, inspiring, and unified by voting yes on the upcoming referendums.
-Ryan Grady, Lake Mills
Veterans Memorial
Now that the Veterans Memorial in our downtown Common Park is complete, it provides a place for us to show our respect and reverence to those who have served in our military. The access is conductive for those using a wheelchair, walker, even a stroller. This is a great improvement. We implore all parents and educators in our community to be diligent at home and in the classroom, in teaching our youth this is not a playground and not to be used as such. It is a place of thoughtfulness, honor, prayer, gratitude, and respect to those who served our country. It is shared space by youth and old. We all know it takes a village to raise a child. We are calling on our "village" to teach a valuable lesson to our children and respect the Veterans Memorial and understand it is not an extension of a playground. They deserve to be taught these values as they are our future.
-Patrick and Mary Doyle, Lake Mills