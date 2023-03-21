Fessler Endorsement
I enthusiastically support Luke Fessler in his pursuit of membership on the Village Board. Luke is a personal family friend, part of our work family through his wife/our team member/School Board Member - Meghan, and a great person always getting involved to add value & help in any way he can.
Luke has lived in our community for nearly 20 years. He has two wonderful children who attend our school district and an amazing wife who works on our team at Dan Chin Homes. Over the years, we have gotten to know Luke very well.
If you haven’t had a conversation with Luke, I want you to know that the first thing that strikes me when I think of him is that he is an outstanding listener. He listens intently & seeks to understand. This is a very important quality when it comes to being a Village Board member, and is hands-down, the first thing I think of when I think of Luke. One of his main focuses is increasing bidirectional communication between the community & the Village. This is a topic I feel is very important and am confident he will do this successfully.
Furthermore, Luke has always had a commitment to public service & volunteering, ever since he was in high school. Here in our community, his dedicated involvement has continued over the years and has included committee membership in Parks & Recreation, the McFarland Boys Basketball Association, homeowner’s associations, in addition to serving as a coach for his kids & their friends over the years. It’s evident that he cares about quality of life in our community & continues to commit his time to continued improvements.
Luke is also strongly invested in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging work. He wants to give his time to assist in the strategic growth of the Village especially as it relates to affordable housing, encouraging growth of new small businesses, and increasing opportunities for people to come & enjoy our beautiful community. This direction combined with Luke’s excellent listening skills, make him an outstanding candidate for Village Board.
Luke is a wonderful person, volunteer, husband, dad, learner, community member & activist. He would be an outstanding addition to our Village Board.
-Meg Chin, McFarland
O'Connor Endorsement
There are plenty of contrasts in Monona’s mayoral race and I want to highlight a few of the innumerable reasons to vote for Mary O’Connor on April 4th.
Mary is the ONLY candidate wanting to conserve the San Damiano property and not develop it. We only have one chance to save this important piece of property for future generations, let’s not risk it!
Mary believes our mass transit needs to serve all of Monona. She believes equity and inclusion embraces all areas, not just along our business corridor and by apartments and townhomes.
Mary understands redevelopment, TIF, development laws, and other mechanisms to encourage growth in Monona. The largest recent increase in Monona’s tax base is a result of Mary’s leadership, with more projects in motion. She understands the city cannot deny a project simply because it’s disliked but works within the laws to resolve issues.
Mary cares about public safety. As mayor, she’s advancing consideration of a public safety building, and has increased staffing and resources in public safety departments even in times when other areas of the city did not see increases.
Mary is the only candidate that has managed a large budget and staff. Mary has real transparency and accuracy in her data. She does not believe in excluding people from meetings, keeping private social pages, or creating false data/narratives. Mary believes in utilizing the knowledge of experts, bringing diverse perspectives to the table, and listening to all sides when making tough decisions.
Mary is the only candidate who has the support of current and former alders, past mayors, and city staff that have closely worked with her in getting things done. There is a reason Mary’s support is broad and strong and that’s her respected, collaborative, inclusionary, and open-minded leadership style.
Finally, Mary does not believe being mayor is about herself. She has made decisions and approached the mayoral position as a humble representative of all of Monona, working to better the city and not just for today, but also for future generations. Mary has been selflessly involved and invested in Monona from the start.
Take a hard look at the candidates and truly look at their experience and knowledge. You’ll see Mary has greatly improved Monona using her energy for good and is the only candidate with the experience, knowledge, and temperament to continue moving our great community forward. Vote Mary O'Connor for Monona Mayor!
-Andy Kitslaar, Monona
O'Connor Endorsement
It has been my good fortune to serve with some excellent and impactful mayors over the years from Dick Lichtfeld (whom I learned to like, but rarely agreed with!), to Robb Kahl and Bob Miller. My friend Mary O’Connor is the best of the bunch (sorry, guys).
Contrary to a false and negative narrative about the city's financial condition, the city's financial management has earned us a AA+ bond rating, the highest possible for a city our size. That saves taxpayers real money by significantly reducing interest costs on capital projects. We borrow for capital funds to reinvest in our community's future. Under Mary’s leadership, our ‘borrowing capacity’ (the amount of debt allowed under state law) from just 15% t a 42%. That's means the city is paying down its debt and the value of property is increasing.
Mary’s approach to challenges and opportunities is collaborative, thorough and always carefully considered, always prepared. Always.
Her opponent seems to be a nice enough person, but has not shown that she's ready to lead a complex organization like our city government. Former Alder Goforth served one, not particularly distinguished term on the city council. Meanwhile, Mary has gone from leading the library board, to the city council to the mayor’s seat.
In her single two-year term in the city council, Mary’s opponent did show an interest in DEI issues and served on a DEI ad hoc work group. Otherwise, I do not recall any particular initiative that she took the lead on. To the contrary, she shied away from taking positions on matters before the council, even to the extent of frequently voting ‘present’ rather than ‘aye’ or ‘nay’. You can check the record. Being an alder and especially being Mayor requires making choices - taking positions and making decisions. You can't just say ‘maybe’ all the time.
Mary was a leader on the city's acquisition of the San Damiano property. She was a leader on issues of racial justice, and diversity and inclusion. She immediately recognized the need for the City to do some deep introspection on those fundamental issues and initiated a contract with the Nehemiah Center. She's leading now on a new Public Safety building. She's been a smart executive deftly navigating our city through challenging times to say the least (does anyone still remember the pandemic?).
Mary’s a great Mayor. I hope you will join me in voting for Mary O’Connor on April 4.
-Doug Wood, Monona
Referendum endorsement
As a support staff member for 21 years in the Monona Grove School District, I have seen firsthand how vital it is to maintain the District’s ability to keep our students learning with no reduction in educational opportunities.
Now is a critical time to invest in our public schools. State per pupil funding in the last decade has significantly lagged inflation. That has a direct impact on our ability to support students. The District needs this referendum to simply maintain current student offerings. In 2002, Wisconsin’s education spending ranked 11th in the nation, in 2020 we ranked 25th. We need to pass this referendum in response to two decades of under investment in our public schools to ensure our children have what they need to grow and thrive.
If we don’t strengthen our commitment to students, there will be cuts at a time when students and families need resources the most. If the referendum fails, the District will face a $6 million dollar shortfall in the first year alone. The cuts that would mean to staff positions and student opportunities would be staggering. Please support students and staff in the Monona Grove School District and vote Yes on Tuesday, April 4.
-Cassandra Powell, on behalf of the Monona Grove Education Association Paraprofessionals.
Referendum endorsement
The future of the Monona Grove School District is on the ballot Tuesday, April 4. To maintain student programs, protect class sizes, retain teachers, and ensure critical supports for our students, voters must pass this operating referendum.
Over the last decade, state per pupil funding has significantly lagged compared to inflation. To continue to compete with neighboring districts and main current opportunities for our students, MGSD needs this referendum. In the last two years, schools across Wisconsin received a 0% increase in per pupil revenue despite record-breaking inflation. Indeed, if state per pupil revenue had simply increased with inflation, it would be significantly higher than the current levels. The cost to educate Monona Grove’s students continues to rise, and with no new spendable state funding, the only path to maintain student opportunities is through passing a referendum. As educators in the District, we can tell you firsthand that staff have partnered with the District to maximize student opportunities while holding down costs. However, that is simply not enough. If the referendum is not approved on April 4, the District will face a $6 million dollar deficit on July 1, 2023. A $6 million dollar reduction would have a direct impact on every student in our District. We are not alone. In the last five years, 79 school districts across Wisconsin have held a recurring referendum for operating purposes; 41 of those were held in the last two years alone. In November 2022, seven of the 16 school districts in Dane County passed referenda to support school funding. Passing this referendum is vital to the District’s ability to keep our students learning without reduction
in educational opportunities. Please join us in voting YES to support Monona Grove’s referendum to ensure every student continues to have access to the best possible educational resources. Vote Yes on Tuesday April 4! Our children deserve it.
-Brian Fredrick, Co-president Monona Grove Education Association
Referendum endorsement
I am writing to encourage Monona and Cottage Grove voters to join me in supporting the passage of MGSD’s operating referendum by voting YES on April 4th.
Passing this referendum is vital to the support of our teachers, staff and students. Without it, the district will face a $6 million shortfall in the first year alone. The resulting cuts to educator positions means cuts to student opportunities that would be staggering in a time when our students and families need these resources the most.
As an educator, my late husband, Charlie Pyng, dedicated 12 years to the students of Monona Grove. I know firsthand that MG educators go above and beyond.
Charlie dedicated endless hours seeking new ways to support students as an art teacher, club advisor, and beloved tennis coach. He stretched himself thin while juggling young children of our own at home. When it came time to decide where to settle our family, we chose to purchase a home in Monona without hesitation because we knew we wanted our children to have the opportunities to which MG has always dedicated itself. We have never regretted our move.
With Charlie’s unexpected and tragic death this fall, it would have been easy for me to relocate to take advantage of family support offered to me out of state. Yet, I know in my heart that Charlie would want our children to continue here, in the district he loved, cared for by the colleagues he admired and a community that cares about its youth.
So, we need to vote YES on this referendum. My beloved husband served this community to his literal last breath, and I am determined to see that legacy of quality education—one that he was so proud to be a part of—live on. With my YES vote I am committing myself to this legacy, as well. I do this for our three young children and for all of the young people in our communities.
Join me in keeping MG a community that draws families in with the promise of truly great schools. Vote YES to investing in continued public schools excellence.
-Josie Pyng, Monona