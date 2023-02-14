The Starkweather Creek located in Madison Wisconsin is an influential part of the area's waterway system. The creek used to be a place of clean marshes filled from natural springs, but now is filled with polluted urban runoff making Starkweather Creek one of the most polluted waterways in Madison. How did this happen? PFAS, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a big contributor to the pollution in the creek. PFAS is harmful to humans and can cause adverse health effects: liver damage, thyroid disease, fertility issues, and cancer. PFAS never fully break down meaning they remain polluting the environment forever. Although Starkweather Creek is not a source of drinking water, it runs into other major waterways in Madison and compromises wildlife in those areas as well.
The people living near Starkweather Creek have noticed the differences in color, smell, and overall appearance of the creek. Few actions have been taken, such as posting signs in public areas; however, this is not enough to combat the issue and stop the flow of PFAS into the water system. Because PFAS is forever pollutant, substantial efforts to eliminate it from the ecosystem are required. While efforts to regulate PFAS in the Madison water system have been initiated, these same efforts have also been met with pushback from political parties. If the thought of the forever pollutant in your water system is upsetting, I encourage you to reach out to your local state representative to share your concerns.
-Jenna Williams, Cottage Grove
Nancy Moore endorsement
It is not uncommon to hear Monona residents express pride in their community. Being a small city with good schools, parks, access to the lakes and bike trails, and proximity to downtown are certainly key contributors. But the quality of life in Monona goes much deeper and is directly related to the leadership of our elected officials.
Nancy Moore is one of those leaders who significantly contributes to the quality of life we value. It is with deep appreciation I write this letter of endorsement for her re-election to the Monona City Council.
Since 2017 Nancy has served as an alder on the Monona City Council. During that time she has chaired or co-chaired the Ad Hoc Committee to Design Grand Crossing Park, the Sustainability Committee, the Park and Recreations Board, Plan Commission, The Zoning Board of Appeals, Facilities Committee, and Transit Commission. She was a key player in Monona’s adoption of 100% Clean Energy and Resilience Resolution, a resolution establishing sustainable practice as the norm in city planning and procedures. Nancy has been instrumental in Monona’s purchase of and planning for San Damiano. She serves on the Steering Committee and works tirelessly volunteering and providing opportunities for people to experience and learn about this historic, natural place.
Perhaps you and your family have enjoyed a summer evening of music and camaraderie at the renovated Schulter Park, gone ice skating at River Rink at Grand Crossing, cast a fishing line from one of our community piers, enrolled your children in the Afterschool Program, soaked in the beautiful Madison cityscape from Wyldhaven or Stonebridge Parks, adopted a storm drain, noticed a solar panel or electric city vehicle, or watched the sun set from San Damiano. These are some of the things that enrich life in Monona. Nancy’s fingerprint is on all.
Nancy is a leader who works tirelessly and shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone. She is passionate about sustaining and enhancing our community . She has the interests of all - our youth, our elders, our diversity - at heart.
Please join me in re-electing Nancy Moore on April 4.
-Pat Howell, Monona
The red balloon
This Chinese New Year was marred by mass shootings – an American epidemic – a week before China accepted blame for a weather balloon entering our airspace. Our leaders were skeptical at best and demagogic at worst, which supplied the media with all the windbags they needed to fan the flames of suspicion and hatred of the communist Chinese government, as usual. Which of course meant there was intense pressure to shoot first and ask questions later.
But hopefully, people will ask questions now. And while I do have questions, I’d like to go back to a childhood memory.
Watching the balloon floating up over everyone’s heads, I was reminded of a little French movie I saw sixty years ago, titled “The Red Balloon”. It's a story about a young boy, who discovers a large red balloon that seems to have a mind of its own. It follows him wherever he goes through Paris, but soon the joy of the fantastic relationship is ended when some bullies, jealous of the boy and his amazing friend, shoot the balloon down with sling shots and stomp it into the ground.
What reminded me of this kid’s movie was the way our government addressed this unusual situation. Judging by our belated action, the balloon wasn’t regarded as a material threat. But judging by our rather paranoid and almost vengeful response, I do see those meanspirited teens. I see the leading bullies in the Congress and the passive enablers in the media. If we view the balloon as the aspiration of the Chinese, which is what I see the Red Balloon as for our young Parisian, then the roles played all make sense, which is a far cry from the strained rationale, we’re expected to believe about how the real event.
I know there are many who’re willing to risk unthinkable war in order to apparently advance freedom and democracy, and so perhaps make us more secure in the bargain, but I must beg of them; when will enough proof be enough to convince them that just as little sense Pashto, or Chinese makes to them, so too cultures strange to them, and at varying stages of development won’t.
In the movie, kids from all over Paris joined their balloons together and lifted our protagonist up and over the mean streets and petty aspirations of the jealous antagonists.