Starkweather Creek

The Starkweather Creek located in Madison Wisconsin is an influential part of the area's waterway system. The creek used to be a place of clean marshes filled from natural springs, but now is filled with polluted urban runoff making Starkweather Creek one of the most polluted waterways in Madison. How did this happen? PFAS, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a big contributor to the pollution in the creek. PFAS is harmful to humans and can cause adverse health effects: liver damage, thyroid disease, fertility issues, and cancer. PFAS never fully break down meaning they remain polluting the environment forever. Although Starkweather Creek is not a source of drinking water, it runs into other major waterways in Madison and compromises wildlife in those areas as well.