Flaherty's response to removal
The Thistle’s coverage of my removal from Village of McFarland committees for trying to arrange a private discussion with a fellow trustee was respectful. But I don’t feel it fully reflected the serious nature of the situation. I’d like to set the record straight.
As was reported, I opposed two last-minute budget proposals to spend $25,000 on diversity/equity/inclusivity training and create a new full-time DEI staff position that could cost up to $120,000 next year. I did so because the authors admitted they had no idea what that person would do (and they still don’t).
When I requested our action be published on our village website, Trustee Ed Wreh blasted a letter to village staff and board members accusing me of acting unethically.
His words: “Campaign dirty tricks;’’ Making “disrespectful and inaccurate accusations;’’ Refusing to “act in the community’s best interests;” “Opposing all DEI efforts;” Acting “unethically to oppose social progress;”
And: “Pushing misinformation to bolster the agenda of a good ol’ boy network in McFarland that seek to cling on their past glory (sic)’’
None of this is true. I have supported DEI efforts. I made the motion to create the original citizen DEI committee and I voted to hire the consultant to help us understand where we could do better (which, unfortunately, the consultant did not do).
Ed is entitled to his opinion, but imagine if I -- a retired white guy -- had accused Wreh, who is Black, of acting unethically (without evidence), questioned his values (of which he knows nothing), distorted his voting record -- and used cultural stereotypes to demean him in the process.
I did not intend to make this a public battle. I tried to reach out privately to Ed to correct the record and for him to get to know me better, which is what good people do. Wreh responded he would only address his accusations in a public meeting – a meeting Village Board President Carolyn Clow ruled “out of order.’’
If anything is out of order, it’s the process by which the village board is debating this new DEI position. Imagine voting to buy a new fire engine, then discussing after the fact whether we need it, what it would do, or even how we’d pay for it.
That’s what’s happening right now. Not only did the board approve the new position, but also voted to put part of the cost of it on home and business utility bills – and take money from our economic development funds.
To me, that’s just a misuse of dedicated single-purpose tax income. To conflate my opposition to being oppose to an open and diverse village government is as insulting as it is dishonest.
Going forward, I’m certain Clow and Wreh would like me to go away. But quitting in the face of Ed’s accusations and Clow’s reaction to them would just encourage more grandstanding and bullying.
As such, I’ll remain on the board at a diminished level. I’ve lived here for 32 years, raised three children and served this community as best I can. That won’t change.
-Mike Flaherty, McFarland Village Board Trustee
Ukraine conflict
A year has passed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a diplomatic solution seems as far off as ever. In fact, the war is steadily escalating to a point that was unthinkable a year ago.
As Rep. Matt Gaetz misquoted President Biden as saying, in “The Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” he submitted last week, “arming Ukraine with military equipment will escalate the conflict to ‘WW III’. Biden actually said, of arming Ukraine with ‘jets’, “that’s called WWIII”. And Biden has stuck to that. But Ukraine is getting Soviet era MIGS and there are still discussions about advanced Western jets ongoing, and after the recent decision to supply M-1 Tanks, once ruled out, there is legitimate concern about creeping up to F-16’s, if Ukraine’s desperation increases, which is a strong possibility.
Gaetz’ resolution, after a very long list of the cost in taxpayer dollars, ends with “the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine”, also because “40,000 civilians had died and the United Nations has recorded 7,800,000 Ukrainian refuges across Europe, as a result of this conflict.”
Gaetz’ resolution “urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement”, but urging isn’t resolving, and flatly insisting that we end our commitment to Ukraine is a non-starter. But can a bi-partisan resolution be drafted that would give diplomacy a chance?
Last October a precursor to Gaetz’ resolution was submitted by a group of progressive House Dems, headed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and including our own Mark Pocan and it suggested something like that. And while its emphasis was of a more humanitarian nature it jibed with Gaetz’ resolution with this; “But as legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens (not yet hundreds) of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia, to reduce harm and support Ukraine in achieving a peaceful settlement”.
That letter was retracted faster than you can say “political reasons”, but the midterms have passed, and given these deep concerns about the ‘unthinkable consequences’ of inaction, can’t we get some now? After all, Mark Pocan’s reason for retraction, “bad timing”, no longer pertains, and as California’s Dem. Rep. Ro Khanna said when he objected to the retraction; “Our nation should never silence or shout down debate.”
-John Costello, McFarland
Monona transit offerings
As reported in the November 14 Herald, the Monona Transit Commission is considering a
proposal by Madison Metro to replace the existing Monona Express and Monona Lift minibus services with Metro buses. A city-wide survey of residents is now in process to inform decision- making. The new plan would include two routes along the urban corridors of Monona Drive and East Broadway (routes G and L), which already run but do not stop, and another route (C3) which would run through low-density Monona neighborhoods with narrow streets, some of which (like Winnequah Road) have one-side parking and no sidewalks. The C3 neighborhoods are heavily used by bicyclists, runners, and walkers with dogs and children. The streets are also sometimes blocked off for popular festivals and run/walk events. Operating 40-foot buses hourly, 365 days per year, through these areas risks public safety and would interfere with residents’ quality of life.
Current data suggest that the existing Express bus is used by only a tiny fraction (10 riders per day) of the Monona population (~8950). Replacing the current modest-size buses in low density neighborhoods with larger, poorly utilized vehicles makes no sense. Furthermore, the proposed initial savings of about $30,000 per year would be for the first year only. After that, 3% per year increases would quickly overshadow any initial savings. Necessary additions like sidewalks, bike lanes, and bus stop shelters would further negate savings.
The proposed change could also make things more difficult for senior and/or disabled residents. Para Transit, which would replace the Monona Lift, charges twice as much per round trip and requires an eligibility determination process that The Lift does not. Furthermore, the ‘regular’ proposed Madison Metro routes would require a long ride and sizable walk to get to nearby shopping.
I support a public transportation system that genuinely meets the needs of our community.
However, the current Metro proposal, which has been presented as an ‘all or nothing proposition' will not. A creative, compromise solution should be possible. For example, Monona could contract for Madison buses to stop on Monona Drive and Broadway, yet retain Monona Lift and Express in C3 areas and/or operate these services more frequently and in more seamless coordination with existing Madison Metro routes. Any bus service change should address resident concerns, preserve Monona’s uniqueness, and reflect actual ridership needs.
-Wendy L. Way, Monona