Property Assessments in Monona
I’ve heard about Monona’s inequitable property assessment process for several years now. I have concerns about how the school district referendum will impact some people more than others due to this skewed assessment system. I have done some digging and was surprised by what I found. I own a 1952, 922 sq. ft. bungalow on Wallace Avenue. Property tax bills are broken into two parts: Improved Value and Land Value. The improved value (my home and garage) is assessed at $252,000. The school district referendum will be based on that number plus my land value which is $63,000. I started comparing other assessments with mine and I saw a couple alders with low assessments. But the shocker was the Mayor’s campaign treasurer’s assessment. Her lake home is assessed at $90,000. Last year it was $81,100. In 2020, it was at $65,000. How is this possible? All of this information can be found on Dane County’s Access Dane website. I don’t think any home could be fairly assessed in Monona at $81,100, especially a lovely lake home. I would appreciate an explanation and this system to be corrected before the school district referendum vote on April 4.
-Wren Schulz,
Monona
Referendum endorsement
As a taxpayer, engaged citizen, longtime public school employee, former alder, and current city committee member, I write to express my support for — and urge my neighbors to consider voting “Yes” to — the Monona Grove School District’s upcoming operational referendum in the April 4 Spring Election.
Strong public schools are integral to the health and well being of our community and its residents; more than ever, children are in dire need of skills, guidance, and support in order to succeed in what they often erroneously are told is a fair and equitable nation.
If the operational referendum is not approved, the MGSD will face an immediate funding shortfall ($6M in the first year alone) that will result in broad and damaging budget cuts. Consequently, there will be reductions in and further disincentivization of teaching jobs, curtailment of student opportunities and access, and a general depletion of resources for the MGSD community. The long-reaching reverberations of voter inaction will by far outweigh the taxpayer “burden” necessitated by the referendum. Our students need — and our teachers demand — high-quality, well-funded schools.
The proposed referendum will help to resolve the MGSD funding gap created by persistent state budget underfunding. It will ensure support for our teachers and staff, and provide students with a number of resources they desperately need. It will help strengthen our community and allow students to thrive in ways we may not yet immediately see, but in the long run, will certainly feel.
Please join me by voting “Yes” and supporting this critical referendum on April 4.
-Molly Grupe,
Monona
Goforth’s response
on The Bloom
As Plan Commission Chair, I was disappointed to read Kristie Goforth’s LTE in the March 9th issue. She misrepresents this project. Monona deserves the facts.
Kristie stated that “having only one commercial unit for BMO in this development is shortsighted” and that we are “removing valuable retail space from our main street.” Both statements are false. BMO will be on the parcel they have owned, but The Bloom also includes commercial space for a restaurant, for a café/bakery, and a business incubator space of the size she “prefers.”
The Bloom has had six plus reviews by the Plan Commission. On January 24, 2022, its second, then Alder Kristie Goforth is recorded praising the developer for returning to Plan with a far better development — his responsiveness to the neighborhood, its sustainability, its green space, and for its neighborhood-scaled townhomes. She was not alone in concerns about traffic/parking, but she repeatedly calls The Bloom “a beautiful project.” Since that meeting, the Plan Commission continued its work; including an August 2022 traffic study, and expansion of parking and parking contingencies. This “beautiful project” was made better. Yet she now accuses the City of “killing a neighborhood.”
More concerning to me is that as Alder and candidate, Kristie Goforth has a pattern of offering “alternative facts” on issues or does not understand them. Her explanation of how Tax Increment Financing works. Stonebridge improvements beyond the required (and grant funded) stormwater systems could be completed for far less. Winnequah re-design would require dozens of large trees being removed. The City’s antiquated systems and mishandling of staff pay. Mayor O’Connor refusing to work on the Atwood bike path and Madison offering Monona 5’ to accommodate it. Fitchburg offering their Appraisal staff to Monona. The 2023 budget being $125,000 in the red, requiring the Council to cut the Assistant City Clerk position. All false. This list is only a fraction; LTE ink is limited.
I appreciate Kristie’s contributions. And her thinking “outside of the box” although in truth, we all do. But with only two years on the Council, professional experience directing organizations with budgets < $150,000 (and staffs < 2FTE), coupled with her propensity to misrepresent deliberations and decisions, while on the Council and as a candidate, is of grave concern. Monona will not be well-served by anyone spinning truth or learning on the job.
-Alder Nancy Moore,
Monona
Fessler endorsement
It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to the McFarland Community to endorse Luke Fessler for the McFarland Village Board. Luke and his family have not only lived in the Town of Dunn/Village of McFarland for almost twenty years, they have gotten involved in making it a better place. Luke has been a member of the McFarland Parks & Recreation Committee for the past year, working to make our parks more accessible for all and building more options such as the Pickle Ball Courts. He has also been an officer of the McFarland Boys Basketball Association, and President of his homeowner’s association. McFarland is not just his home, it is his passion.
As a member of the Village of McFarland Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, I am very impressed with Luke’s commitment to these issues and in making McFarland a place where everyone belongs. He holds DEI work at the forefront of all decision making, and will work to make our village more inclusive from programming and hiring to including it in every decision we make. Luke has also made a commitment to researching sustainable and renewable practices in our village, particularly looking at the growth of small businesses and affordable housing in our community; it is these issues that will strongly benefit from his DEI lens.
Luke is also committed to adding more youth, adult and senior programming directly from our village. He has a keen awareness of what different groups in our community need to feel welcomed and informed, and will work to see that they are all stakeholders in the decision making process.
Luke Fessler will help the Village of McFarland continue to move forward and become a more welcoming, thriving place for all. Please join me in voting for Luke Fesesler for McFarland Village Board on April 4th!
-Angela Bazan,
McFarland resident
O’Connor endorsement
Rather than repeat previous accolades for Mayor O’Connor, I’ll offer something different to consider.
One of the main jobs of the mayor is to present an annual budget to city council for approval. Each year, the mayor receives a list of requests from all departments (Parks, Police, Fire, etc.) and then works with those leaders to find a balance between what each wants and what taxpayers can afford. This process of prioritizing, deferring, and negotiating results in what’s called “The Mayor’s Budget,” and it’s this negotiated document the council reviews, amends, and ultimately passes.
If you’ve ever experienced a situation where the list of what you’d like to have was longer than what you could afford, you’ve experienced a predicted “budget shortfall”. But that doesn’t mean something is broken — not yet. If you make adjustments and don’t spend more than you have, there’s no problem. And that’s what happens in every city budget cycle. This year, not only were enough changes made to balance our budget, funding was found to give city staff a small, deserved raise.
Newspapers have limited space to convey complex matters, and journalists are expected to absorb a tremendous variety of information and make sense of it on tight timelines. Phrases like “budget shortfall” and “sold for $1.00” catch people’s attention, and the conclusions we draw depend on where we get our information. But like so many things, the more we learn, the more we appreciate. When it comes to city operations, things like TIF, transportation, housing, how development affects taxes, property assessments, etc., require a deeper look.
They say the devil’s in the details. As elected officials, we commit to learning the details, but many citizens just don’t have the luxury of time. We all rely on a certain level of “shorthand” to make sense of things that aren’t always easy to understand. It’s natural. And so we look for someone we can trust. Mary O’Connor is that person. A researcher by profession, she knows how to collect and analyze information. She’s crazy smart, with a head for details and a memory anyone would envy. Moreover, she’s easy to work with, unassuming, brings humility and curiosity to the table, leads quietly, considers all angles, and gets the facts. She’s bookish, wonky, some may even say a little nerdy. Do we need government to be exciting?
-Teresa Radermacher, Monona City Council Alder
Monona short term rentals
The collapse of our representative government is not just happening at the national and state level, it is all the way down to our Monona city government. Last week I watched the Mayor and City Council systematically destroy those individuals who operate short-term rentals in Monona. From what I can tell, their entire process consisted of one neighborhood complaint that put the action in motion for them to enact rules, that make it impossible for someone to operate a full time short-term rental in Monona.
This letter is not actually about the pros and cons of short-term rentals, but rather about a city government that makes sweeping rule changes without doing any research, other than looking at what Madison does. My understanding is that there was one complaint about a party in a neighborhood from a friend of a council member and the rest is history. There was no mention of any communication with the short-term rental operators in the community. I even heard the Mayor say “we don’t know how many short term rentals there are in Monona” and another say “this should destroy the business model”.
Another indicated that short-term rentals ruined the flavor of the community. What really ruins the flavor of the community are the long term tenants down the street that constantly have lumber, furniture and mattresses piled in the front yard along with their four cars. And though the city has been contacted about this month after month, they can’t seem to resolve that problem. I guess if none of the council members see the mess, they don’t care. When discussing how the new short-term rental rules would be enforced, they acknowledged that they did not have the capabilities for enforcement but would count on the neighbors to rat them out. How nice of our government to pit our community against each other. I will note here that all short-term rentals do pay the same room tax as the hotels in town.
Our Mayor and Council members are supposed to represent all of the voters that put them in office. Our country and communities are in such a divided state right now and actions like this only feed those flames. How does government make decisions without discussing the benefits and shortcomings with both parties involved? Of course, they shouldn’t and yet they feel empowered to do just that.
Remember to vote in April.
-Dale T Ganser, Monona Resident
Goforth endorsement
Hey Monona! It’s time to vote for Kristie Goforth for mayor in the April 4 election. Why? Because we can better support our first responders by listening to what they say they need in a public safety building. Because we can spend our tax dollars more wisely through a robust budget forecasting process that gets professional financial advisors in the process. Because we can put Monona’s public transit routes where people who actually need public transit live. Because we can make Monona a model of future-oriented development, one that will (finally!) include innovative affordable housing that allows our community to thrive culturally and economically. Because we can value both educational expertise as well as practical experience that will align our development goals and budget limitations with Monona’s stated sustainability and equity values. Because we can create a concrete and actionable DEI plan that addresses the city’s structures, operations, and culture. Because we can work with the city of Madison to make Monona Drive bike lanes safe and accessible for all cyclists, especially our kids. Because we can make history by being the first city in Wisconsin to elect a mayor who is Native American and thinks hard about how the decisions we make now impact many future generations.
While longevity has its place, Monona needs new leadership with the vision, energy, experience, and integrity to move Monona forward. We can do all this if we elect Kristie Goforth as our mayor on April 4th!
-Catherine M. Orr, Monona DEIB Committee member
O’Connor endorsement
What does the Mayor of Monona do? She chairs the meetings of the Common Council and votes in the event of a tie vote by alders, proposes a budget to the Council, represents the city to other regional and state units of government, recruits, hires and manages the city administrator, meets and works regularly with senior staff, meets with and listens to city residents and helps solve problems or complaints they might have about city services, negotiates with developers who propose redevelopment projects in the city that will increase the property tax base, , serves on several city committees, including the Finance and Personnel committee, the Long-Range Facilities Community Development Authority, and the San Damiano Project Steering Committee, frequently attends meetings of the Plan Commission and the Community Development Authority, holds office hours at the Farmers Market, represents the city at public events, and responds to countless emails.
Mary O’Connor does this well. She commonly puts 8- to 10- hour days for little compensation; being mayor is almost a full-time volunteer job. Mary is experienced, knowledgeable and committed to Monona. She’s tough, and will tell it like it is. She will listen to your point of view and if she does not agree with you, she’ll tell you, and she’ll tell you why.
The Mayor is the city’s chief executive. While she may propose policies, the Common Council is the city’s legislative body that adopts them. She proposes budgets; it is the Common Council that reviews, amends, and adopts the operating budget and the capital budget. It is the City’s budget, not the Mayor’s. Her job is to implement the Council’s priorities and budget, working collaboratively with the Council.
Through responsible budgeting and a thorough understanding of municipal finance, Mary has worked with the Council to maintain Monona’s AA+ bond rating, an indication of the strength of Monona’s finances.
Mary knows her facts; she is honest with all. We expect our elected officials to be direct, above-board, and working for the entire community. She is not interested in publicity, honors, or personal gain or ambition. She is interested only in what is good for the City of Monona.
I urge Monona voters to re-elect Mary O’Connor as Mayor. She’s done a fine job and she will provide the continuity the city needs in these challenging times.
-Peter McKeever, Monona resident
In Favor of Local Monona Transit
Monona residents still have a chance to complete the city’s survey to guide decisions on Transit and Monona’s priorities. Switching from local shuttles to Madison Metro city buses includes ending the Monona Lift which serves elderly residents and those with mobility needs.
Monona is better off retaining the Monona Lift rather than moving to Metro Paratransit because it is easier to access, provides better experience more economically, is known and trusted, and is efficient.
Many of us prefer Monona Lift over Metro Paratransit. Cost is a major concern. The Lift provides a weekday door-to-door service for $3.00 round trip for senior and disabled residents. A Paratransit trip costs more than double — $7.50. The Lift has no eligibility requirements. Riders make a phone call and talk to a human to schedule service. No computer or smartphone? No problem. In contrast, Paratransit requires a four-page online application and yearly reapplication. It can take 21 days for a letter with a decision regarding your eligibility to ride. Monona Lift is a soft-touch, flexible, no application service. Paperwork is a barrier that is impossible to overcome for some of us. Consider if we need a ride while recovering from an injury. Following a crisis, it would be cumbersome to complete a Metro Paratransit application. The Lift, on the other hand, can be called by any resident who needs it at any time.
Metro’s Paratransit has rules that make it difficult to use. For example, Metro has a late cancellation and no-show policy allowing the driver to leave your pickup after waiting 5 minutes for you to appear, still charging you for the ride. What is a stranded rider to do following an extended medical appointment? Monona Lift does not have these rules and the drivers often take a personal interest in riders’ well-being.
A decision by the city is imminent. We have until March 24th to take the survey by going to mymonona.com and choosing Take the Monona Transit Survey on the home page or by filling out a hard copy at the Monona Senior Center.
The existing Monona Express and Lift services are local, well-established, and valued. I believe Monona would be best served if The Express and Lift (or some modification of a local service) is retained and I urge you to consider the same when completing the city’s current transit survey.
-Cindy Moore, Monona resident