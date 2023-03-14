Property Assessments in Monona

I’ve heard about Monona’s inequitable property assessment process for several years now. I have concerns about how the school district referendum will impact some people more than others due to this skewed assessment system. I have done some digging and was surprised by what I found. I own a 1952, 922 sq. ft. bungalow on Wallace Avenue. Property tax bills are broken into two parts: Improved Value and Land Value. The improved value (my home and garage) is assessed at $252,000. The school district referendum will be based on that number plus my land value which is $63,000. I started comparing other assessments with mine and I saw a couple alders with low assessments. But the shocker was the Mayor’s campaign treasurer’s assessment. Her lake home is assessed at $90,000. Last year it was $81,100. In 2020, it was at $65,000. How is this possible? All of this information can be found on Dane County’s Access Dane website. I don’t think any home could be fairly assessed in Monona at $81,100, especially a lovely lake home. I would appreciate an explanation and this system to be corrected before the school district referendum vote on April 4.