April 4 election
April 4th is an important election for both our state and our community. I encourage people to educate themselves on the candidates, the importance and impact of referendum questions, and then go vote.
I had the privilege of being on the Cambridge School Board for a number of years. The job is difficult. It requires a lot of time to study and understand complex issues; such as governing policies, financial and maintenance issues, curriculum requirements, and employee relations.
Plus, there is always the overwhelming responsibility you must feel for the whole child being educated in our district.
Board members are asked to make decisions that impact students of all ages as well as families, businesses, and seniors living in the district. It is a demanding job which is best done by individuals who wholeheartedly commit their time, energy, and personal experience to the district.
One piece of advice I received while on the board was from an attorney: "Remain neutral, listen carefully, and don't take a side until you understand an issue completely. Think of yourself as a judge." Basically, have an open mind, be curious, and above all, be caring.
I know from experience, one candidate has all the necessary skills to serve the district: Tracy Smithback-Travis. I hope you will get to know Tracy, tell her "thank you for your years serving to the district," and vote to keep her on the board.
-Margaret "Peg" Sullivan, Cambridge
The April 4, 2023 area election School Referendum ballot facts/recap:
*”Recurring” means “forever”, each and every year until death or sale of property, regardless of changes in economics, your employment, your needs, cost of living, declining enrollment.
*Cambridge School District referendum is for $2,400,000 “forever” over the District revenue limit. There is already a “forever” past referendum we are paying. Fort Atkinson is asking for $8 million, $3,000,000 of which is “forever”, after last year passing $3,000,000. Jefferson’s referendum is $5,133,031 “forever” for fire and emergency services; last year asked $8,000,000 for athletic site improvements and $34,000,000 for schools. Deerfield’s is $49.7 million for school renovation.
*Cambridge School District claims a $1,000,000 deficit currently. Wisconsin Statute 121.91 dictates revenue available to schools from state taxes, based on actual pupil enrollment. Enrollment is reported “not in decline”.
Cambridge received $968,425 COVID relief money; about $50,000 remains after 2 years. The money was to be used for “emergency needs” related to the lock-down and virtual learning. Once in-person learning was restored, “needs” were not intended to continue. Class sizes today range from “below 16” to “under 24”.
*Property tax bills have never decreased nor will they ever. In 20 years they have tripled for most, though income has not. Currently, in Oakland, 48.6% of tax dollars go to the schools.
*School marketing brochures and meetings have common emotional arguments, like maintaining a “culture of high performance”. “student centered teaching and learning”, “comprehensive school experiences” etc. and eliminating entire elementary/middle schools. delaying maintenance, eliminating teaching staff (95% in Fort Atkinson) without additional monies, competing with the big cities for good teachers and staff. People live in smaller communities to get away from crime, drugs, high taxes and “woke” culture.
*In my 11 years in public school education with 2 major extracurricular activities, staying within a budget was not an option, it was a duty and necessity. Class sizes of 25-30 and a variety of learning experiences, produced successful and responsible young people ready for jobs and advanced education.
*What can be done? Governor Evers sits on a huge $290,000,000 surplus; pressure, legislators, WEA, NEA, lobbyists to release it to schools. Is it a time for new faces and minds on school, town/city boards and commissions? A strong Parent Teacher Organization for fundraising for special needs rather than taxing all for a few. Donations/Cambridge Foundation dollars for valuable learning additions to the curriculum, such as the Severson project, Elementary School Forest, Secret Garden, and extracurricular activities. Look for additional grants available for special school programming/technology/safety. Ask administrators/ boards/ trustees/commissions to really listen/act on taxpayers’ concerns. Ask newspapers and schools/municipalities/commissions to publish dates, times, agendas and minutes for all local meetings of school boards and towns/villages/ cities in the area.
*Then, attend, vote and be heard!
-Virginia Newcomb, Town of Oakland, Fort Atkinson resident