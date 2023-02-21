Recently, my son is fascinated with a new series about kids living through big historical events in American history. When he’s done with one, he asks to go to the library to pick out another, taking for granted that he’ll find what he wants. He doesn’t know any differently.

In 2023, there are 381 public libraries in the state of Wisconsin. This number doesn’t include branch libraries and bookmobiles, which offer even greater access to library materials. Yet in the 1890s, when the state legislature created and funded the Wisconsin Free Library Commission, there were less than 40 public libraries in the entire state, most in large cities. Although the Wisconsin Public Library Act passed in 1872, public library support varied by municipality and often relied on the philanthropic spirit of a few large donors; in this area, the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills was built with a $6,000 donation from L.D. Fargo himself in 1899. Yet many towns either didn’t have libraries or had small organizations that allowed citizens to rent books for a fee. Publicly available libraries were not available for most of Wisconsin’s residents until the last decade of the nineteenth century.