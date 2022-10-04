Beginning in the new year, annual fees to license dogs and cats with the City of Lake Mills will increase.
The new fee rates will be $10 for each cat, or each dog that is not spayed or neutered. The fee for a dog that is not spayed or neutered will be $15. Currently, the fees are $5 and $10 for altered and unaltered pets respectively.
The city council approved the change at its Sept. 20 meeting in order to more closely align its fees with other small communities in the area, and to increase revenue to fund the city’s licensing process.
“The current fees are quite low, and have not been updated in a number of years,” city manager Drake Daily told the council. “This is part of a review of some of the fees that the city has established, that we may have fallen out of alignment with what comparable communities are charging.”
The change is projected to bring in an additional $2,545 in annual revenue for the city, based on the current 163 registered dogs and cats in the city.
“To be honest, cats are in the house. A lot of people don’t license them at all,” Sam Bell, the city treasurer said.
Lake Mills municipal code requires that dogs and cats kept within the city be licensed annually, beginning within 30 days of ownership or the pet turning five months old. Owners must also provide proof of a rabies vaccination for dogs at the time of licensing. The licensing period for 2023 begins in December of this year.