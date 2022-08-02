The Cottage Grove Lions are again sponsoring Stuff the Bus. It is our effort to collect donated school supplies for children in our community. We will be at Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove and Pick N Save in Monona on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. We will be following the current guidelines related to Covid-19.
Stuff the Bus 2021 was a success with nearly 1500 items and over $1000 donated. Checks for $300 were given to Winnequah, Taylor Prairie, Glacial Drumlin, and Cottage Grove Schools as well as Monona Grove High School.
Whether you donate a single ruler or a case of paper, your donation will make a difference. Anything you can do will help a child in our community. Whether working at home or going to school, supplies are needed.
Most-needed supplies:
Anti-bacterial wipes
Baby wipes
Backpacks
Binders-3 ring 1 ½’’ to 2”
Book bags Paper
Loose leaf paper-wide lined and college
rule
Graphing paper
Printer paper-white
Colored pencils (12-24 count) Pencil sharpener
Compass Pens-ballpoint (10-12 count)
Crayons-24 count Pink eraser-large
Dry erase markers Post-it notes
Facial tissues Ruler-12” with inches and centimeters
Flash drive Scissors-4-5 inches blunt and pointed tips
Folders-2 pocket Stapler-small
Glue bottles Staples
Glue sticks Tape-clear
Hand sanitizer Tissue
Highlighters-Yellow White out-non-liquid
Index cards (100 pack) 3x5” Zip-lock bags-sandwich, quart and gallon
Markers
Washable-8-12 colors
Wide tip-8-12 colors
Thin tip-8-12 colors
Sharpie Ultrafine-Black
Paper-single subject composition books, wide line and college rule
Cash donations -- Money will be used by the schools to buy supplies through out the year.