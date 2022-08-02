The Cottage Grove Lions are again sponsoring Stuff the Bus. It is our effort to collect donated school supplies for children in our community. We will be at Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove and Pick N Save in Monona on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. We will be following the current guidelines related to Covid-19.

Stuff the Bus 2021 was a success with nearly 1500 items and over $1000 donated. Checks for $300 were given to Winnequah, Taylor Prairie, Glacial Drumlin, and Cottage Grove Schools as well as Monona Grove High School.