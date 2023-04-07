When the Little Potato Company opened its first U.S.-based facility in DeForest in January 2017, there was also another export from Canada: the company’s CEO Angela Santiago and her family.
She moved with her husband and three of her four children to Monona around the same time, with one still in high school. She said she has felt “privileged” to call the Madison area her home, calling it an “incredible experience.”
From co-founding the company with her father, to relocating her family to help launch the DeForest facility, Santiago says family is at the root of everything they do at Little Potato Company.
“I think one thing that makes us different as a company is our purpose and values,” she said. “I was fortunate to be raised by incredible parents who emphasized helping others and leaving the world a better place. Early on as a company, we articulated and identified our values, which is super important. We said our purpose is to feed the world better. It’s a humbling and rewarding job; we get up every morning for the greater good. How better to do that than be part of growing a food product that is actually good for people?”
The potato has almost universal household penetration, she said, appealing to most people. Even so, many associate them with effort—washing, peeling, boiling.
“A lot of us don’t identify making or preparing potatoes with being easy; it takes forever to cut and cook them,” Santiago said.
That’s why the “little” potatoes have been able to become such a success story, she said, as they are “simple and easy, providing little moments of happiness.”
The Creamer potatoes come pre-washed and can be cooked in as little as five minutes. They are also carefully sorted into similar sizes, to ensure that they all cook consistently. No peeling is required, and the company encourages eating the skins to reap the nutritional benefits.
Around 10 years ago, the company also began selling microwave-ready and oven-ready potato kits that came with various herbs and spices ready for seasoning the spuds, such as garlic, lemon, rosemary, thyme, and parsley—another way the product has become popular with busy families.
“The ease of in five minutes you can have a cooked and spiced potato on your plate was a great product that propelled us in the U.S., it sold a lot of people on the little potato,” Santiago said. “Households are changing, and buying a 15-pound bag of potatoes that you need to peel and boil wasn’t serving people anymore.”
As for the potatoes themselves, there are multiple colors—whites, yellows, golds, reds, purples. Even within the same color category, there can be slight variations in the flavors.
The origins of little potatoes themselves can be traced back to South America, Santiago said. Historical records describe old world potatoes as being small, like “truffles of the earth,” she said, exhibiting “varying shapes, sizes, colors, and diversity like you wouldn’t believe.”
Little Potato Company has three breeding programs around the world, located in Canada, Chile, and the Netherlands. There are no genetically modified organisms in their potatoes, though Santiago said that the entire potato industry—not just Little Potato Company—relies on selective breeding for its genetics, not GMOs.
“Very early on we looked at what consumers were looking for in a potato rather than just growing a potato and saying ‘here, buy it,’” Santiago said. “I think that’s the difference between a Creamer and a Russet. Right from the beginning, our eyes are on the consumer—what will please them and bring little moments of happiness?”
It was a little moment of happiness that helped inspire the product to begin with. Jacob van der Schaaf had fond memories of working as a boy in his father’s fields in Holland, and that the farmers would take the little potatoes home as a treat. It was from that memory that The Little Potato Company was born—to proliferate those little treats into a marketable product.
“He said, why not do that from genetics to get little potatoes to consumers year round?” Santiago said. “We didn’t invent the little potato, but it put a spotlight on our company.”
Rebranding and expanding
On March 15, the company launched its first packaging refresh in over a decade. It unveiled a new brand look and feel, featuring more modern, vibrant colors and a new logo typeface. The rebrand also includes a new style of packaging designed to stand out on store shelves, with a clear window to display the potatoes inside.
The rebranding introduces a group of new mascot characters called the Spuddies, which are yellow, red and purple little potatoes who will share messages such as “enjoy the little things,” and “a little win for a busy night at home.”
“We did extensive research to deeply understand our consumers, and what they care about is feeding their families with healthy, easy meals and finding moments of connection and joy together,” Santiago said. “We bring that to life in every element of our relaunch, from the colorful logo, to our characters, and our heartwarming ad campaign.”
That’s not the only new thing at Little Potato Company. It’s also building a new facility in Edmonton, and shortly on the heels of that will come more investment into the DeForest plant.
The increased square footage in DeForest following said investment would allow for a few additional products to be produced here, and could “easily” grow the workforce at the plant by 20% to 30%, Santiago said.
“We know we have the scale, and it’s a growing region here, so investment is warranted in the DeForest plant in the next year or two, it’s worthy of it,” Santiago said.