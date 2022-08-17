Buildings in Milton’s downtown are about to be restored to their look from decades ago.
Local property owner Eric Stockman bought the buildings at 223 Parkview Dr. and 223 to 237 Parkview Dr. in June, which are adjacent to each other.
On Tuesday, the Milton Common Council approved Stockman’s application for a facade improvement grant to help cover part of the cost of tearing off the old facade and replacing it with new materials to make it look like it did pre-1970.
“I really like historic buildings and historic architecture of the downtown buildings,” particularly in Milton, said Stockman, who owns other historic buildings and residential properties. “The fact that (the Parkview properties have) apartments up there is attractive, too, because I like the mix of residential and commercial buildings.”
In coming weeks, Stockman plans to remove the brown metal facades from the buildings and to expose the brick that lies beneath them. Then, the facades will be power washed. He plans to have the facades restored to the pre-1970s brick. The restoration work is expected to be done by winter.
“It’s an eyesore but I really like cleaning up these buildings. Cleaning up the buildings can help the tenants do more business and get more customers in,” Stockman said.
Right now, the stretch appears to be one expansive building. Local historian Doug Welch said that won’t be the case when the work gets underway and the old facades come off.
“When you tear that facade out you are going to see two different buildings,” Welch said.
Welch said local property owner Wally Schilberg bought the site in the mid-20th century and eventually put the brown metal facade on, likely to save money as metal would have been cheaper to maintain than the brick.
When the metal was put over the top of the brick, it made the two buildings appear to be one.
Businesses that have operated along the stretch over the years have included a grocery store, a cafe and Cal’s Barber Shop, which closed about three years ago. The buildings had a barber shop since the 1800s, Welch said.
The overall cost of the project is $38,903. The council approved the grant to not exceed $10,000 that will help cover part of the cost.
The city council shared appreciation for the project, including Ald. Bill Wilson.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time. I’ve said it’s the ugliest building in town,” Wilson said.
Stockman, who is a Milton Common Council member, abstained from voting regarding the grant in Tuesday’s meeting.
