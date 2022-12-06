Dancers (back row) Keelyn Hensgen, Karina Dyslin, (front row) Arianna Ramos, Natalie Noyes, and Gabriela Triggs will perform in Dance Wisconsin's "The Nutcracker" on December 17 and 18 at the Union Theater.
Local dancers from Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland will be performing in a staging of "The Nutcracker" in mid-December. Dancers (back row L to R) Lauren Pomarnke, Sydney Moyer, Scarlett Johnson, Elise Holler, Ashlyn Campbell, Graham Staver, Vivien Jordan, Avery Petersen, (front row L to R) Ruby Rounds, Amelia Moyer, Lilianna Hartman, Ori Hammerand, and Lexy Lippitt will perform in Dance Wisconsin's "The Nutcracker" on December 17 and 18 at the Union Theater. (not pictured: Natalie Jordan)
