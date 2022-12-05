Local government debt in Wisconsin hit record levels in 2020, driven by low-interest rates, infrastructure needs, and a little-known incentive in state law.

At the end of 2020, cities, counties, and other local governments owed $11.04 billion, an increase of $566 million over the prior year and the most on record — even after adjusting for inflation and population growth. Total debt owed by local governments in Wisconsin rose in 2020 by 5.4%.