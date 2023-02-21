The National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) represents over 15,000 trucking companies in the U.S. and Canada that employ over 180,000 drivers collectively. Each year the association sponsors a driver of the year program to recognize the very best drivers within their group. Among the drivers selected to NASTC's 2022 Driver of the Year Team was Steve Alan Hipwood who drives for Tom Gullickson, Inc. of Deerfield, WI.
"As a recipient of his prestigious award, Mr. Steve Alan Hipwood joins a very elite group that represent the very best of our 180,000 drivers," according to Buster Anderson, Executive Vice President of NASTC.
"Tom Gullickson, Inc. is very proud of their drivers and should be very proud of themselves as well," Mr. Anderson added. "It says a lot about a company when they can attract and keep employees of this caliber."
Steve Alan Hipwood has driven for Tom Gullickson, Inc. for more than 33 years, has been a professional driver for over 35 years and has accumulated over 1,145,619 accident-free miles.
Buster Anderson and David Owen, President of NASTC, were accompanied by Dave Nemo, Radio Nemo Entertainment, and guest speaker CDR Daniel O'Hara at the award presentation on October 22, 2022, during NASTC's Annual Conference in Nashville, TN. Mike Gullickson, President of Tom Gullickson, Inc., accepted Mr. Hipwood's award on his behalf.