Steve Alan Hipwood

 Beth Skogen

The National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) represents over 15,000 trucking companies in the U.S. and Canada that employ over 180,000 drivers collectively. Each year the association sponsors a driver of the year program to recognize the very best drivers within their group. Among the drivers selected to NASTC's 2022 Driver of the Year Team was Steve Alan Hipwood who drives for Tom Gullickson, Inc. of Deerfield, WI.

"As a recipient of his prestigious award, Mr. Steve Alan Hipwood joins a very elite group that represent the very best of our 180,000 drivers," according to Buster Anderson, Executive Vice President of NASTC.