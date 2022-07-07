Western Technical College
Jonathan Mattson, from Madison,I was named to Western Technical College’s President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2022 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, and meet certain credit requirements.
St. Norbert College
Graduates
Two area students earned their degrees from St. Norbert College in De Pere, and celebrated commencement in May.
Marquise Weatherall of Madison earned a Bachelor of Music. And Brooklyn Basche of McFarland earned a Bachelor of Arts.
Dean’s List
The following students were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Those students are Reagan Engels of Cottage Grove, Daniel Scaife of Madison, Quinn Senke of Madison, Marquise Weatherall of Madison, Brooklyn Basche of McFarland, Erin Eggers of McFarland and Jonah Pribbenow of McFarland.
Southern New Hampshire University
Francesca Vue of Cottage Grove was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List.Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
Mercy College of Heath Sciences
Cecily Linsenmeyer of Monona was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester.
Linsenmeyer earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Mercy College of Heath Sciences this spring.
South Plains College
Ashala Moseberry, of Madison, graduated with an AA in General Studies from South Plains College. Moseberry earned a degree from the college located in Texas.
UW-Milwaukee
Graduates
Local students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee following the spring 2022 semester. Those students are:
Cottage Grove
Aaron Natvig, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Brianna Simler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science
Madison
Cristin Alvarado, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science
Thomas Bartz, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Dylan Childs, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science
Haley Egan, College of Health Sciences, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Tiara Fountain, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Keaton Gill, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jonathan Kabamba, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science
Jamie Sparks, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Jillian Stacey, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work
McFarland
Francesca Atkinson, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science
Kaitlin Hacker, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Monona
Nicole Allman, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Stefanie Hamacher, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science
Nazareth College
Hailey Redders of McFarland graduated Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing during the 95th Commencement ceremony in May.
Northland College
Bridget Dempsey of Madison, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2022 term. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”
UW-Superior
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Aracely Portillo of Madison to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
UW-Whitewater
Dean’s List
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Cottage Grove
Jessica Andrews, Maya Bruesewitz, Austin Elmer, Joshua Hawn, Evan Hoier, Zoe Jenks-Recker, Martynas Kasys, Cole Lindwall, Ally Redman, Owen Schoenherr, Brandon Schroeckenthaler
Madison
Amy Fitz, Mikey Rottier, Prestyn Kloskey, Tatiana Lawson, Parker Olsen
McFarland
Megan Glasbrenner, Jacob Hummer, Katie Papendieck, Lahdan Pournik, Brandon Strattan, Jake Wedvick, Jackson Werwinski
Monona
Rylan Grygny, Carter Kuhl, Abby Neumann
UW-Stout
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Cottage Grove
Lydia Kneubuehl, Senior, BS food science and technology
Ben Stangler, Senior, BS computer network and information technology
Madison
Brooks Beveridge, Junior, BS construction
Nayda Gonzalez, Senior, BS human development and family studies
Noah Kunde, Senior, BS psychology
Abigail Luna Ramirez, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media
McFarland
Kathy Holt, Senior, BS psychology
Ray Pagenkopf, Senior, BFA studio art; BS applied social science
Ava Papalia-Beatty, Senior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism
Kimiya Pournik, Freshman, BS professional communication and emerging media
Monona
Quinn Donelan, Senior, BFA entertainment design
Ben Moen, Sophomore, BS computer science
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean’s List honored two local students. Colleen Ross of Cottage Grove, an Animal Science major and Jack Thompson of Madison, a Biotechnology major were recognized. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.