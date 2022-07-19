New York University
Caitlin Attaway of Cottage Grove graduated from New York University with a Master's degree in Global Public Health in May 2022, and entered the Delta Omega honor society as well.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Cottage Grove
Isaac Becker, College of Engineering
Nikki Benedict, School of Education
Annika Bilitz, School of Human Ecology
Travis Bird, College of Letters and Science
Jordan Bishop, School of Business
Joseph Byrne, College of Engineering
Seanna Curran, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Benjamin Curtis, College of Letters and Science
Jordan Dahlhauser, School of Education
Hanna Doll, School of Education
Lilly Dye, College of Letters and Science
Maelia Dziedzic, College of Engineering
Kyle Finke, College of Letters and Science
Calvin Geishirt, College of Engineering
Christine Gerbitz, School of Education
Paige Gisiner, School of Education
Jade Haase, School of Education
Tyler Hengst, College of Letters and Science
Michael Hepfinger, College of Letters and Science
Madison Hibner, College of Letters and Science
Corey Holl, School of Education
Kylie Hollenstein, College of Letters and Science
Tori James, College of Letters and Science
Kaitlyn Klonsinski, College of Letters and Science
Aleka Kraemer, School of Education
Parker Kuehni, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Rowan Kulp, School of Education
Haley Laufenberg, College of Letters and Science
Julie Lee, School of Human Ecology
Thomas Leja-Brennan, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Sophia Levenson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Colton Moran, School of Business
Abigail Nowicki, College of Letters and Science
Isabella Rivera, College of Letters and Science
Alexander Sievert, College of Letters and Science
Keaton Straka, School of Human Ecology
Maddie Strey, College of Letters and Science
Martin Strey, School of Business
Jacob Taylor, School of Pharmacy
Regan Trinastic, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Phillip Vang, College of Letters and Science
Skyler Wilson, College of Letters and Science
Rachel Yundt, School of Education
Michael Zande, College of Engineering
Kayleigh Zank, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Madison
Paulina Baker, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Julia Banchik-Lesniak, College of Letters and Science
Piper Bandera, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Andres Banuelos-Perez, College of Engineering
Jackie Barrera-Gonzalez, School of Education
Daryana Blanco, School of Human Ecology
Sierra Clear, School of Nursing
Leonardo Covarrubias, School of Business
Rebecca Cox, College of Letters and Science
Lucas Crawford, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Jenna Creasey, School of Education
Rayna Cunningham, College of Letters and Science
Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc, College of Engineering
Ryan Disch, School of Education
Hannah Eccles, School of Education
Kyle Fahey, College of Engineering
Jacob Falk, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Alex Franczek, College of Letters and Science
Madison Freeman, College of Letters and Science
Osamu Galligan, College of Letters and Science
Charlie Genis-Dominguez, School of Human Ecology
Emily George, School of Education
Alek Georgeson, College of Letters and Science
Kelly Gonzales, School of Education
Carson Holm, College of Letters and Science
Megan Johnson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Michael Johnson, College of Engineering
Aysa Klecker, College of Letters and Science
Conor Lauby, College of Letters and Science
Bella Lawton, School of Education
Paul Lema, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Annie Lewis, School of Education
Daniela Loera-Rivera, School of Education
Miriam Mraz, School of Education
Melina Nguyen, College of Letters and Science
India-Bleu Niehoff, College of Letters and Science
Miranda Norton, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Spencer Noth-Hazen, College of Letters and Science
Erik Nuenninghoff, College of Letters and Science
Jessica Paradowski, School of Pharmacy
Beatriz Pinacho Eulogio, School of Human Ecology
Jocelyn Popp, College of Letters and Science
Conner Poster, College of Letters and Science
McKenzie Potter, College of Letters and Science
Virginia Quach, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Isabella Roth-Dunn, School of Education
Sidney Schrage, School of Human Ecology
Cal Schroeder, College of Engineering
Khailanii Slaton, College of Engineering
Oliver Smith, College of Letters and Science
Dominic Solberg, College of Letters and Science
Gabby Stark-Torrentera, School of Education
Jack Winter, College of Engineering
Briana Wirag, College of Letters and Science
Jayda Woods, College of Letters and Science
McFarland
Bayne Basche, School of Business
Ian Bormett, College of Engineering
Nina Crull, School of Human Ecology
Alyssa Davis, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Sam DeBolt, College of Letters and Science
Mallory Emerson, School of Education
Ethan Ferrell, College of Letters and Science
Christine Fifarek, School of Nursing
Brittany Grasso, School of Pharmacy
Joseph Green, School of Education
Anna Iwanski, College of Engineering
Isabella Jansen, School of Education
Claire Johnson, College of Letters and Science
Abigail Komro, College of Letters and Science
Carter Kreft, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Anna Larson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
KJ LeFave, College of Letters and Science
Sam Marrese-Wheeler, School of Education
Anna Mattmiller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Liam Morrison, College of Letters and Science
Josh Murwin, College of Engineering
Erik Pagenkopf, College of Engineering
Dausyn Pravecek, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Gabrielle Runde, College of Letters and Science
James Sandine, College of Engineering
Camille Schmidt, College of Engineering
Sky Showers, College of Letters and Science
Annie Stuntebeck, College of Letters and Science
John Stuntebeck, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Alayna Unke, College of Letters and Science
Monona
Jett Bailey, School of Education
Reez Bailey, School of Education
Sophia Brandt Reinhart, College of Letters and Science
Raven Coil-Otto, College of Letters and Science
Anika Davick, School of Nursing
Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science
Sarah Fahlberg, College of Letters and Science
Jacob Hutchinson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci
Cassandra Keller, School of Education
Sydney Klinzing, College of Engineering
Audra Koscik, School of Education
Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering
Elizabeth Ng, College of Letters and Science
Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology
Annika Rasmussen, College of Engineering
Eli Scott, College of Letters and Science
Sophia Speece, College of Engineering
UW-La Crosse
The following students earned their degrees from UW-La Crosse following the spring 2022 semester.
Cottage Grove
Peter Aloisi, Master of Software Engineering, Software Engineering
Tatem Capouch, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Morgan Ellingson, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis
Tanner Hoth, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Holly Korfmacher, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Major; Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis, Honors
Laurel Masters, Bachelor of Science, Political Science Major
Madison
Tanner Gadke, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Honors
Meghan O'Connell, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major; Spanish Major, Highest Honors
Melissa Ponty, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Major
Allie Pugh, Bachelor of Arts, English Major: Writing and Rhetoric Studies Emphasis
Joe Quintana, Doctor of Education, Student Affairs Administration and Leadership
Lilly Riederer, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry Major with ASBMB Certification, Honors
Katie Zadra, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
McFarland
Allison Blaser, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Brittney DeChambeau, Bachelor of Science, History Education Major, Honors
Maggie Moll, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major, Honors
Sophie Quelle, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Honors
Grace Stoneman, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis
Bailey Toennies, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Major
Gabe Tudahl, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies
Monona
Leah Mellas, Master of Science in Education, Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education