Madison College
Tyler White of McFarland was named to the fall 2021 and spring 2022 Dean’s Lists at Madison College for his academic achievement.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University recognized students for their academic achievement in spring 2022. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.Elizabeth Rose Potrykus, a senior from Cottage Grove majoring in Industrial Engineering was recognized. So too were Gabriel Pierre Murphy, a senior studying Mechanical Engineering and David Crummy Uselman, a senior studying Mathematics.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Gavin Wood, from McFarland, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2022 Spring Quarter. Wood is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Ripon College
Keara Duffy of McFarland, graduated from Ripon College in spring 2022. Duffy majored in Psychology and minored in French. Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland, graduated from Ripon College in 2022. Kirvan-Prieve majored in a Self-Designed Major.
Minnesota State College
Marisa Gast of McFarland was named for the President’s List of Minnesota State College after spring 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored local students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. Those students are:
Sophia Harvey of Cottage Grove (Highest Honors), Adam Mennenga of Cottage Grove (Highest Honors), Benjamin Brown of Madison (Highest Honors), Kelli Schlesinger of Madison (High Honors), Chloe Dettmers of McFarland (Highest Honors), Grace Henes of McFarland (High Honors), Megan Jansen of McFarland (Highest Honors) and Tysen White of McFarland (Honors).
Harding University
Claire Cunningham, a senior studying child life, was named to the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester at Harding University. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average.
Greenville University
Emily Juhlin, a senior from Madison, was named to the Dean’s List at Greenville University in Greenville Illinois. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the honor.
University of Iowa Dean’s List
Area students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. They are:
Nicole Stubbe of McFarland; College of Engineering; Biomedical Engineering; third year.
Mackenzie Unke of McFarland; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Health and Human Physiology; fourth year.
Graduates
Mackenzie Unke of McFarland, WI was among the students who earned their degrees from University of Iowa after spring 2022. Unke was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Health and Human Physiology.
Coastal Carolina University
More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester, including Kylie Gavinski, a Management Pre-Major major from Monona, earned recognition. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.