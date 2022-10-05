In June Terry Hillestad went aboard the Badger Honor Flight, though it was far from his first trip to the East Coast, having served in the Navy, on the water in both Vietnam and New York City.

"At 4:30 in the morning, on Saturday morning, we signed up at the airport," said Hillestad, describing the daylong trip taking veterans with their "guardian" companions to memorial sites in Washington D.C. from the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the changing of the guard...that would be my favorite because of the way they did it, marching from the barracks to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...it was a moving experience to watch."