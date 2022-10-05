A photo of Terry Hillestad, 1965 graduate of Poynette High School following his enlistment in the Navy, where he would serve from 1965 to 1969, with assignments placing him in Vietnam and New York City.
In June Terry Hillestad went aboard the Badger Honor Flight, though it was far from his first trip to the East Coast, having served in the Navy, on the water in both Vietnam and New York City.
"At 4:30 in the morning, on Saturday morning, we signed up at the airport," said Hillestad, describing the daylong trip taking veterans with their "guardian" companions to memorial sites in Washington D.C. from the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the changing of the guard...that would be my favorite because of the way they did it, marching from the barracks to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...it was a moving experience to watch."
Although, he Hillestad has been in contact with fellow service members, going to ship's reunions, including one year in Washington D.C., he said that it was more impressive this time around with their group of about 200 people--veterans, their respective guardians, medical staff, and coordinators.
Hillestad served in the Navy from 1965 to 1969. Although the draft had begun at that point, Hillestad volunteered with some encouragement from an uncle who had been a Navy corpsman.
"I talked about going into the Navy for five years before I went. All through high school I talked about going into the Navy," said Hillestad, referring back to his time as a high schooler in Poynette, explaining that his uncle less recruited him, but helped with an ambition that was already there. "And he got me lined up and signed up."
Hillestad signed up for a program that included military education before deployment, picking a gunner's mate program: "The majority of it is electronics and hydraulics, so I fit right in with that because I'm more mechanically inclined."
That decision also carried a likelihood of carrying Hillestad to being in harm's way, putting him in line to deployment to Vietnam.
"I traveled the river boats from Saigon down to the Mekong Delta and there were five different ports down along the coast and villages around the area and that kept me busy traveling around with that," said Hillestad. "I did close to 300 trips in only 365 days. We were involved in in-shore underwater warfare."
Over that time, Hillestad explained that his company, including four boats, would bivouac with the Vietnamese Navy, near Cat Lo Naval Base, but during the day, their mission was traveling up and down the rivers searching for Vietcong.
"We traveled from 6 in the morning until 6 at night, and that was our schedules, and we would come back at 6 o’clock at night, which was just about dark at that time over there," said Hillestad, "and then at 6 in the morning we would fuel our boats. If you went from Cam Rahn Bay south along the river…it was hazardous."
After a year of surveying the rivers of Vietnam, Hillestad received new orders that made him the envy of many of his compatriots: he was to ship out to Brooklyn, New York.
"There were several guys in our outfit in Vietnam that lived in Brooklyn, so I picked their brains to find out what was happening," said Hillestad, "and they all wanted to trade orders with me."
He was given orders to sign in at the weapons shipyard in Brooklyn, with a recommendation from the commanding officer that he shouldn't bring his wife. That ship had already sailed, as the two, married in 1967, were already on their way together. With help from a woman who had immigrated there from Poland, who would be their landlady, the moved into the neighborhood of Sea Gate in Coney Island.
Stationed at Brooklyn Shipyard, Hillestad served on a Navy training ship and would go out on one-week and two-week trips with Navy reservists, going up and down the Eastern Seaboard, but also as far north as Halifax and as far south as Cuba.
At the end of his time in the Navy, in August 1969, Hillestad and his wife packed their things into a U-Haul trailer and drove back to Wisconsin, returning home, not necessarily with a specific plan in mind.
"I got a job at ABS in Windsor for a couple years," said Hillestad. "Then I got into the refrigeration business and that kept me busy for the last 40 years. We started Hillestad Refrigeration at that time. I’m retired from that."
Remembering their time in New York, Hillestad recalled the convenience and service of the commissary where you could get anything from food to furniture, but also the people they met.
"And we made friends in Brooklyn," he said, naming one man that he had lent money to at the time, not thinking he would see him again. "But four months later in the mail came a check with that amount of money in it."
In June, at the end of their day in Washington D.C., everyone boarded the returning Honor Flight bound back for Madison. Before returning, there was "mail call," in which veterans received letters written by friends and family members. Some were read on the plane, many were only opened later in the privacy of home.
Upon landing, they were greeted in the airport by a band and rows of people on either side of the gate exit, welcoming them home.