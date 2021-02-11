The Ice Age Nordic Ski team traveled to Elver Park in Madison last Saturday for the South Conference Nordic Skiing Championships. The Ice Age girls team came away with fourth place, while the boys were fifth.
Frigid temperatures and excellent snow conditions greeted the athletes on Saturday.
Norah Lee led the Ice Age girls with an 11th-place finish. Amelia Heider worked her way to 12th place, while Emily Whyte was 15th. Anna Vanderhoef (18th) and Kelsey King ( 23rd) also competed at the event.
“The girls had great races, but the South Conference has the fastest girls in the state,” Fanney said.
Madison’s Nina Chosey won the 5.5k Skate race in 16 minutes, 45 seconds and is expected to be this year’s girls state champion. She was followed by Waukesha Peak Nordic’s Anne Straka and Avery Tolbert in the top three. Peak Nordic easily won the South Conference Meet.
In the boys race, Ice Age was led by Todd Niles, who placed 18th. Nathan Ducat (33rd), Sam Clepper (35th) and Nolan Feasel (36th) also had good races.
“Todd had a great race and is right on the verge of a breakout season,” Fanney said. “If he works hard over the offseason, he could easily be in the top five next winter.”
Waukesha Peak Nordic swept five out of the top six places and easily won the meet. Middleton Blackhawk Nordic took second, followed by Madison.
In the Middle School races, the Ice Age girls placed fourth, thanks to the efforts of Emily Berger (seventh), Adrienne Bakken (21st) and Annabell Niles (23rd).
In the Boys 3k skate race, Ice Age had Troy Niles (20th), Levi Tonn (21st) and Isaiah Birkrem (24th) lead the way.
The state championships are scheduled for this weekend in Cable, but they may be postponed to March 5-7 due to extreme cold.
