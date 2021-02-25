The Lodi girls swim team, which had its fall season postponed, finally got a chance to get in the pool last week. The Blue Devils hosted a pair of dual meets.
The Lady Blue Devils kicked off the season on Feb. 16 against visiting Stoughton, which rolled to a 109-58.
In a close dual on Feb. 18, Lodi dropped an 83-82 heartbreaker to visiting Jefferson.
“These first few meets are going to feel rough as we work out the cobwebs from the offseason,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “Usually before we have a meet, we have three weeks of practice. We only had five days. Muscle memory will kick in soon. We already looked better the second meet.”
The Blue Devils will be at home again on Feb. 25. They will host Monona Grove at 6 p.m.
Stoughton 109 Lodi 58
Stoughton won every event, but the Lady Blue Devils had some nice performances.
Lodi was led by Allison Lochner, Mariah Clark and Jessica Brisky. All three recorded second-place individual finishes.
Lochner was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 33.04 seconds), to go along with a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:07.90).
Clark touched the wall in 7:01.33 to place second in the 500 freestyle. She added a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:38.47).
Brisky was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.04) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:50.86).
Lodi’s Edie Bollenbach was third in the 50 freestyle (:29.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:30.21), while Gazmin Burke was third in the 100 butterfly (1:25.38).
The Blue Devils also got individual points from Grace Ryan (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:45.88; fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:33.17), Kiley Beuthin (fifth, 500 freestyle, 7:34.23; fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:32.62), Sydney Groshek (fourth, 200 IM, 3:01.39), Violet Bollenbach (fifth, 200 IM, 3:16.67; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.73), Anna Crary (fifth, 50 freestyle, :30.59; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:08.34), Moriah Drabenstadt (sixth, 50 freestyle, :30.67; sixth, 100 freestyle, 1:11.09) and Emma Lochner (fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:29.45).
Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Groshek and Crary were second in the 200 medley relay (2:16.82), while Burke, Violet Bollenbach, Emma Lochner and Edie Bollenbach were the runners-up in the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.04). Beuthin, Clark, Ryan and Violet Bollenbach added a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (5:07.12).
Jefferson 83 Lodi 82
The Blue Devils were in the meet right down to the end, but came up just short.
Clark had the only individual win for Lodi. She won the 500 freestyle (6:59.46), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:40.43).
Allison Lochner was second in both the 200 freestyle (2:30.98) and 100 freestyle (1:06.42).
Beuthin helped the cause by placing second in the 100 backstroke (1:31.90) and third in the 500 freestyle (7:23.40), while Brisky was second in the 200 individual medley (2:49.69) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.71).
Groshek swam her way to second in the 100 butterfly (1:21.02) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:55.08), while Drabenstadt added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:31.24) and fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.89).
Burke (third, 100 freestyle, 1:08.83), Ryan (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:29.78), Crary (third, 50 freestyle, :31.26; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:09.58), Violet Bollenbach (fourth, 50 freestyle, :31.84), Emma Lochner (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:27.96) and Edie Bollenbach (fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.90) also scored for Lodi.
Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Edie Bollenbach took top honors in the 400 freestyle relay (4:40.55).
Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Groshek and Edie Bollenbach were second in the 200 medley relay (2:16.95), while Allison Lochner, Burke, Emma Lochner and Edie Bollenbach were the runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.14).
