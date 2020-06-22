With most municipalities canceling their fireworks displays this year due to COVID-19, there are a few places around the Lodi and Poynette areas that are going ahead with their own displays.
Various Festival Foods locations are sponsoring area fireworks near their locations around the state.
In Portage, a fireworks display will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 p.m. Instead of being at Pauquette Park, the launching spot will be located somewhere off Gunderson Drive, on the north end of the city. All past events that usually proceed the fireworks have been canceled.
The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce encourages viewers to watch the display from their vehicles — which can include the parking lot areas of Festival Food, along with neighboring businesses and side streets.
To help viewers find the exact location of where the fireworks will be set off, the company in charge will launch one firework every 15 minutes starting at 8:45 p.m. leading up to the 9:30 p.m. show.
For more information on the Portage display, visit www.portagewi.com or call the Chamber at 608-742-6242.
In Baraboo, fireworks will be set off at the Sauk County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. Like in Portage, all other past events that usually led up to the fireworks have been canceled, however.
The show is also available on various cable stations and is being live-streamed on the Facebook page of 99.7 MAX FM.
As of Monday, June 22, it was still undetermined if the Madison location of Festival Foods was having a display this year.
It is highly recommended that you still adhere to social distancing guidelines and be respectful to other viewers if you attend a fireworks display in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.