Lodi High School graduate Matthew Saager was one of 10 seniors on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team who were named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.
Saager completed his senior season for the Warhawks in the fall. He is an offensive lineman, majoring in accounting.
All 10 honorees helped the Warhawks finish as national runners-up after reaching Stagg Bowl XLVII for the 10th time in program history. The team posted a 13-2 record and claimed the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title with a 6-1 record.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of student-athletes from all divisions of college football who maintained at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average during their college careers. Members must have completed their final year of athletic eligibility and be of senior academic standing.
A total of 1,432 student-athletes from 364 schools qualified for membership in the society's 14th year of existence.
