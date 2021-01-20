The Lodi prep wrestling team closed out its abbreviated regular-season schedule by hosting Portage and Watertown Luther Prep in a triple dual on Jan. 15.
The Blue Devils came away with mixed results.
Lodi fell 40-30 to Portage, but then knocked off Luther Prep 68-12.
The split moved the Blue Devils to 3-3 overall in duals.
Due to restrictions, the WIAA has reformatted its postseason in wrestling.
Lodi will be at the Division 2 Richland Center Regional on Jan. 30. They will be joined by Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Richland Center, River Valley and Wisconsin Dells.
The sectional will be held in Richland Center on Feb. 6.
Portage 40 Lodi 30
The dual with Portage came down to the final match of the night.
Portage had the momentum early after 195-pounder Jack Callen and 220-pounder James Anderson gave them a 10-0 lead with a major decision and pin.
Lodi came storming back with a win by heavyweight Wyatt Ripp, who downed Hayden Steinle 6-1, and forfeit wins by 106-pounder Levi Ness, 113-pounder Drew Lochner and 120-pounder Evan Clary.
After Portage got a 5-2 win from 126-pounder Jeffry Jones, Lodi 132-pounder Chandler Curtis received a forfeit.
Lodi’s final win came at 145, as Mason Lane defeated Garret Crawford 6-3 to put the Blue Devils up 30-16.
The Warriors got back in the dual with consecutive pins by 152-pounder Seth Williams, 160-pounder Spencer Andrews and 170-pounder Jordan Starr to take a 34-30 lead.
In the final match of the night, Portage 182-pounder Lowell Arnold, a returning state qualifier, pinned Jacob Benson in 3 minutes, 1 second.
Lodi 68 Luther Prep 12
The Blue Devils dominated the dual from start to finish.
Lodi got pins from 126-pounder Owen Breunig, 152-pounder Evan Stevenson, Benson (182), 220-pounder Klayton Krueger and Ripp (285).
Breunig pinned Nate Wendland in 2:52, while Stevenson had a fall in 52 seconds against Josh Kehren. Krueger took care of Nate Hong-Mitchell in 2:45, while Ripp stuck Tim Manning in 52 seconds. Benson pinned Cameron Lange in 1:58.
The Blue Devils had Curtis (132) and 138-pounder Dean Finney win by injury default, while Ness (106), Lochner (113) and 195-pounder Noah Johnson received forfeits.
Clary (120) and Lane (145) had the only other wins. Clary scored a 14-4 major decision over Jason Kehren, while Lane thwarted Matt Hillmer 17-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.