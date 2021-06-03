The Lodi prep baseball team snapped its three-game Capitol North Conference losing streak with an 8-5 victory over visiting Lake Mills 8-5 on May 25.
The Blue Devils are 3-4 in the Capitol North and in fourth place behind Columbus (7-1), Lakeside Lutheran (5-3) and Watertown Luther Prep (5-3).
Lodi was unable to carry over the momentum into the Waupun Tournament last Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils dropped all three of their games.
The Blue Devils lost 4-3 to host Waupun last Friday.
Pacelli edged Lodi 3-2 in the first game on Saturday, while Westosha Central downed the Blue Devils 10-2 in the second game.
Lodi moved to 6-9 overall this spring.
Lodi 8 Lake Mills 5
The Blue Devils out-hit the L-Cats 13-6 in the victory.
Carson Richter and Mitchell Lane both had three hits for Lodi, while Carson Possehl and Trey Traeder had two each.
Lake Mills got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the first inning.
Lodi tied the game in the bottom of the second with a run-scoring double by Chance Meier.
The L-Cats briefly regained the lead with a run in the top of the third, but the Blue Devils answered with four runs in bottom half of the inning.
Possehl drove in the first two runs in the third with a triple. He scored two batters later on a single by Richter. Traeder closed out the scoring with an RBI double.
After Lake Mills tied the game in the top of the fifth, Lodi took the lead for good with a two-run single by Mason Lane.
Lodi added an insurance run on an RBI single by Mitchell Lane in the bottom of the sixth.
Possehl, who had six strikeouts and four walks, pitched the first six innings and earned the win. Brady Ziegler had three strikeouts and a walk in an inning of relief.
Waupun 4 Lodi 3
The Blue Devils fell short in their rally against Waupun in the first game of the tournament.
Lodi held one lead in the game after Richter drove in a run in the top of the first inning.
Waupun responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way.
Trailing 4-1, the Blue Devils made things interesting after plating two runs in the top of the fifth. Richter knocked in the first run with a double, while Mitchell Lane followed with a run-scoring single.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but were unable to score.
Richter led Lodi with two hits.
Finn Melchior and Ziegler both pitched for the Blue Devils and combined for three strikeouts and four walks. Melchior took the loss.
Pacelli 3 Lodi 2
Pacelli scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind and win.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Blue Devils took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Richter and Mitchell Lane both drove in a run for Lodi.
Lodi held the lead until the top of the seventh.
Possehl, Richter and Traeder had the only hits for the Blue Devils.
Keegan Fleischman and Traeder handled the pitching duties for Lodi. Fleischman had seven strikeouts and five walks. Traeder took the loss in relief.
Westosha Central 10 Lodi 2
The Blue Devils were never able to get going offensively against Westosha Central.
Westosha Central took control of the game with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning. They added two runs in both the third and fifth to go up 9-0.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth stanza. Lodi got a run-scoring single from Possehl.
The Blue Devils closed out their scoring with an RBI single by Ziegler in the seventh.
Fleischman paced Lodi with two hits.
Mitchell Lane, Mason Lane and Ziegler all pitched for Lodi. They combined for four strikeouts and two walks.