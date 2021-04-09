Despite facing a plethora of challenges during the 2020-2021 season, the Lodi girls basketball team was able to put together a successful campaign.
“This was definitely a season to remember from wearing masks, limiting spectators, filing out screeners to not knowing if we would have a season,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said.
The Lady Blue Devils not only had to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but senior leader Jaden Kolinski missed the entire season with an injury.
Lodi finished the season 7-10 overall.
The Blue Devils went 4-4 during Capitol North Conference play and placed second behind eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Lake Mills (8-0). Lakeside Lutheran came in third with a 3-4 mark, followed by Columbus (2-5) and Poynette (2-6).
The Lady Blue Devils had a tough start to the winter with consecutive losses to Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and New Glarus.
Lodi ended the opening skid with a 51-46 victory over Columbus.
After a loss to Madison Edgewood, the Blue Devils won back-to-back games for the first time. They defeated both River Valley (61-25) and Lakeside Lutheran (61-48).
A heartbreaking 79-78 loss to long-time rival Poynette kicked off a five-game skid for the Blue Devils. They also lost to Luther Prep, Lake Mills, Reedsburg and Lakeside Lutheran.
The Lady Blue Devils closed out the regular season with wins over Columbus (61-43) and Poynette (62-46).
Lodi carried the momentum over into the WIAA playoffs. The Blue Devils earned their third regional title ever after downing both Richland Center (60-52) and Westby (41-38).
“We really came on at the end of the season,” Pauls said.
The playoff run came to an end with a 62-35 loss to Marshall in the sectional semifinals.
Lauryn Milne led Lodi with 16.2 points per game, while Dylann Harrington averaged 10.7. Taylor Ripp (6.9) was the only other Blue Devil to average over five points per game.
Milne also led Lodi with 136 rebounds, while Ripp and Ella Puls finished with 78 and 69, respectively.
Milne had a team-best 47 assists, while Puls registered 43.
The Blue Devils are losing a talented senior class. The group includes Milne, Kolinski, Paige Walzer, Ripp, Hailey Roessler and Claire Kerr.
“This is a group of girls who have been playing basketball together for many years,” Puls said. “They definitely have made a statement and put Loid girls basketball on the map. They will be greatly missed.”
