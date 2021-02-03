The Lodi girls basketball team had a chance to pull off the season sweep of Lakeside Lutheran last Friday, but the visiting Warriors had other thoughts.
Lakeside Lutheran avenged an early-season loss to the Blue Devils with a 54-41 victory on Friday.
“It is always a battle with Lakeside,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “They came ready to play and at times we were not mentally into the game. We had too many mental mistakes. This is something we need to improve on as we finish out conference play and get ready for the postseason.”
The Lady Blue Devils defeated the host Warriors 61-48 in their first meeting on Jan. 7.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol North.
Lodi struggled to get going offensively in the first half. They were held to 15 points.
Fortunately for the Blue Devils, their defense kept them in the game in the first half. They only trailed by seven points, 22-215, at halftime.
Both teams played better offensively in the second half. They combined for 58 points.
Lakeside Lutheran was able to pull away after outscoring Lodi 32-26 in the second half.
Lauryn Milne went 7-for-14 from the field and led Lodi with 17 points. She also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
The Blue Devils’ Sam Klann finished with 10 points, while Dylann Harrington added nine.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season on Feb. 4 with a 7:30 p.m. game at rival Poynette. Lodi dropped a 79-78 heartbreaker in a thrilling game against the Pumas on Jan. 12.
